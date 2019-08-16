Heidi Klum is sharing details about the gorgeous wedding dress she wore when she married rocker Tom Kaulitz two weeks ago on a yacht in Capri, Italy.

The off-the-shoulder white dress with billowing sleeves was made by Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. Klum shared a behind-the-scenes video of her fitting with Piccioli and, of course, tried out a few test twirls to make sure the look gave her plenty of room to party.

"It moves!" Klum said excitedly in the video.

As one of the most stylish and well-connected women in the fashion world, Klum made sure that her wedding dress would be a special, one-of-a-kind design. She called the end result "my dream wedding dress."

"You made a pretty fabulous dress!" Klum told Piccioli at the end of the video.

On her big day, Klum completed her bridal look with a traditional white veil, gold bracelets and a necklace that appeared to say "Tom," in honor of her new husband.

We did it ❣️

Mr.&Mrs. Kaulitz ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️



📸 Lado Alexi pic.twitter.com/6Nzg4dayA9 — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) August 5, 2019

The stunning ceremony was held on a yacht in Capri, Italy, which was once owned by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Aristotle Onassis.

While Klum confirmed the happy news in a tweet, it appears the couple may have secretly been married months earlier. Several outlets reported the couple obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California in February. Klum and Kaulitz got engaged last Christmas Eve.