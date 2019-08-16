Get Stuff We Love

/ Source: TODAY
By Alyssa Newcomb

Heidi Klum is sharing details about the gorgeous wedding dress she wore when she married rocker Tom Kaulitz two weeks ago on a yacht in Capri, Italy.

The off-the-shoulder white dress with billowing sleeves was made by Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. Klum shared a behind-the-scenes video of her fitting with Piccioli and, of course, tried out a few test twirls to make sure the look gave her plenty of room to party.

"It moves!" Klum said excitedly in the video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1Ovx0_hmLa

As one of the most stylish and well-connected women in the fashion world, Klum made sure that her wedding dress would be a special, one-of-a-kind design. She called the end result "my dream wedding dress."

"You made a pretty fabulous dress!" Klum told Piccioli at the end of the video.

On her big day, Klum completed her bridal look with a traditional white veil, gold bracelets and a necklace that appeared to say "Tom," in honor of her new husband.

The stunning ceremony was held on a yacht in Capri, Italy, which was once owned by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Aristotle Onassis.

While Klum confirmed the happy news in a tweet, it appears the couple may have secretly been married months earlier. Several outlets reported the couple obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California in February. Klum and Kaulitz got engaged last Christmas Eve.

