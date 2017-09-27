Watch Christie Brinkley tell daughter Sailor she's officially an SI Swimsuit model

share tweet pin email

Like mother, like daughter!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced on Wednesday that 19-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook has been named a rookie model for the 2018 issue —and no one's more proud of her than her mom, legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Meet @SBrinkleyCook, our first-ever SECOND GENERATION SI SWIMSUIT MODEL! pic.twitter.com/GTtZCYysqZ — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) September 27, 2017

Brinkley got to tell her lookalike daughter the happy news herself — which SI shared a super-sweet video of — and let Cook know she's now the very first second-generation swimsuit model in the magazine's history.

Brinkley, who made Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue history by appearing on the magazine's cover three years in a row from 1979 to 1981 — and returned to its pages earlier this year alongside Cook and older daughter Alexa Ray Joel — swung by the IMG modeling agency in New York City to surprise Cook with the news.

Emmanuelle Hauguel / Sports Illustrated Brinkley posed with her daughters for this year's SI Swimsuit issue.

"Oh, my God, what are you doing here?" a confused Cook asks when she sees her famous mom.

When Brinkley tells her daughter she'll be joining the SI Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, Cook cries and the two blond beauties embrace.

Both mom and daughter scream in glee as an SI editor reveals more details about Cook's upcoming photo shoot — including the fact that it will take place in beautiful Aruba.

"I can't even believe this is real," says Cook as mom beams proudly at her.

"You're on your own now," Brinkley tells her. "You're out of my sandy footprints and you are on your own."

