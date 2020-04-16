Brad Paisley is forever “Waiting on a Woman” and spending time with his wife in quarantine has been no different!

The famous country singer found a new role to take on during his downtime: hairstylist.

He recently helped his wife, “Father of the Bride” actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, color her hair and — of course — it was all documented on her Instagram.

“Oh, I had no idea you colored your hair!” Paisley joked as his wife tried to read the small printed directions on the box. He proceeded to help mix the hair dye and apply it to her roots.

“This is gonna ruin everything I’ve worked toward in my image,” he joked as he applied the mixture while Wiliams-Paisley grimaced at the camera.

The two normally have a pretty playful relationship, and besides all the usual romantic sunset photos of Willams-Paisley’s Instagram, she also recently shared a video of Paisley getting absolutely throttled by ocean waves while on vacation.

As he did her hair, Williams-Paisley thanked him for helping her.

“Shut up,” he deadpanned back.

“I love you,” she said with a laugh.

“You’re using me for my talents,” he replied.