At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

It's a sunny summer day, so who could resist coming out to the TODAY studio for the chance to be Ambushed!

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari picked two deserving women from the crowd on the plaza to spend the morning being made over by a team of experts.

After hours in the hair and makeup chair, they revealed the final looks to their loved ones and the results were amazing!

Read on to learn how you can get the look yourself!

Halter Neck Jumpsuit

Tahari Printed Halter Jumpsuit

Martin picked this pretty jumpsuit from Tahari for a full on floral look. The dark background of this print is great because it can easily be transitioned between seasons.

White Floral Halter

If you're looking for something a little brighter, it doesn't get better than this piece from New York & Co. It's currently on sale for $16 and it's available in sizes XS-XXL. That's one steal we can't pass up.

Pink Slingback Heels

Suede & Lizard-Embossed Slingback Heels

Martin completed the look with hot pink slingbacks. The second strap offers a bit more security than your standard slingback shape, so walking in the high heels won't seem too intimidating.

Slingback Pointed Toe Stilettos

If you're looking for something a little more affordable, these stilettos seem like a good option. They have a 4.2-star rating from over 200 reviews.

Beaded Tassel Earrings

Handmade Beaded Tassel Earrings

The earrings Martin picked are currently sold out, but these affordable statement pieces give a similar effect. The earrings come in 12 different colors, so you're sure to find one that fits your style.

Faux Leather Jacket

Vivica Faux Leather Jacket

This faux leather jacket is perfect for the summer-to-fall transition. Shoppers say that it fits true to size, and that it lives up to the promise of a quality product without a hefty price tag.

Blank NYC Vegan Leather Jacket

Blank NYC's vegan leather jacket will bring a biker-chic vibe to any outfit. The fitted silhouette matches edgy with elegance for a classic piece with some top-notch reviews.

Leopard Cami

Bar III Leopard Camisole Blouse

Animal print is topping the trends of the season, and Martin found the perfect way to incorporate the fad into this contemporary look. While the adventurous pattern is great for a night on the town, it can double as a bold addition to your regular office-wear.

Socialite V-Neck Lace Cami

You can achieve a similar look at around $20 with this fearless and fun cami. If leopard isn't your thing, the tank also comes in a snakeskin pattern, florals, polka dots, and some show-stopping colors.

Strappy Sandals

Nine West Giaa

Martin found these Nine West heels that add a timeless and classic look to any outfit. The lightly-padded sole and adjustable buckle are perfect additions for strutting through the city without pain and discomfort.

Steve Madden Feliz Sandals

Embrace the strappy heel look with these Steve Madden sandals. The natural color starts at a mere $28 so you won't have to break the bank to achieve the a trendy style.

Mig Pointed Toe Pump

If you love the thin-strap look but want a more professional style, these Nine West sandals will do the trick. The pointed toe is a classic and the heel is on the shorter end for all-day-long comfort.

Drop Earrings

Bauble Bar Ashaya Druzy Drops

These drop earrings are bound to give a little glitz to any outfit. Made from striking stones and plated in gold, they will draw some serious attention while maintaining an elegant look.

Sugarfix Two-Tone Drop Earrings

The resin stones in these glam-stricken earrings are surrounded by a faint gold lining. The Sugarfix line by Bauble Bar boasts a similar style to their original drops, but at a price that's hard to pass up.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!