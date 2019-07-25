At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

It's a gorgeous Thursday morning, and that can only mean one thing. It's time for another Ambush Makeover!

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari surprised two fans on the plaza with the chance to get made over by our team of Ambush experts.

You may not be able to get a haircut from Licari himself, but you can find all of the looks Martin chose online if you want to treat your wardrobe to its own mini-makeover! Read on to get the look.

Jaime Price

Jamie Price is in town from Texas to celebrate her 60th birthday! We can't think of a better way to mark this milestone than with a fabulous new look.

Patchwork Print Dress

Swing Flora Mix Dress

Mixing patterns is considered expert-level in the world of fashion. A dress that combined three patterns into one, like this bohemian frock from Kate Spade, makes mixing prints a lot more approachable.

Patchwork Print Smock Dress

For a summery take on the patchwork pattern trend, we also like this dress from Boohoo. It's considerably less expensive and features fun pom-pom trim.

Leather Wedges

Embossed Leather Wedges

Leather wedges are the perfect complement to the dresses above. Plus, they can easily be paired with jeans as you transition your wardrobe from summer

Open-Toe Platform Sandal

If you're looking for a little more ankle support, these platform sandals seem like they'd be a great alternative.

Chandelier Earrings

Pearl and Crystal Chandelier Earrings

Martin topped off the look with a pair of ultra-feminine earrings. The combination of pearls and crystals makes this a great accessory to the colorful dress

Pink Crystal Earrings

If you're looking for even more bling on a budget, these crystal earrings come in a similar shade of pink.

Linda McDowell

Linda McDowell is also visiting from Texas! The mom of two colors her own hair so she was excited to get the star treatment from our Ambush squad.

Solid-Colored Sheath Dress

Eliza J Stretch Ruffle Crepe Sheath Dress

Martin chose this beautiful sheath dress for its slimming look. It is a sleek style and the ruffle tiers at the bottom add a bit of flair to this solid-colored piece.

Chelsea28 Front Tie Shift Dress

For an equally flattering but more affordable look, we love this shift dress that is on sale for 50% off the original price during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale!

Black Pumps

Ella Embossed-Leather d'Orsay Pumps

A classic pair of black pumps can go with anything! Martin picked these embossed-leather pumps for their ability to elevate any outfit and their comfortable memory-foam footbed.

Half d'Orsay Leather Pumps

This half d'Orsay pump is available at a bit of a smaller price tag. Plus, it is a Bloomingdale's exclusive, so you won't be able to find another pair like them.

Statement Earrings

Vina Druzy Drop Earrings

Chic statement earrings are must-haves, and this pair from Baublebar are bringing the right amount of shine. Pair them with a casual outfit or put them on for a night out to complete any outfit.

Druzy Stud Earrings

These druzy drop earrings offer a similar look for a quarter of the price of the pair above. They're also available in two other color options if the neutral tones don't suit your palate.

For more incredible Ambush Makeovers, check out some of our past favorites:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!