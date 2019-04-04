Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 4, 2019, 2:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd and Courtney Gisriel

With Kathie Lee Gifford getting ready for a new adventure, what better way to celebrate than by giving two women a fresh new start with their own Ambush Makeovers.

With Kathie Lee saying goodbye to TODAY, it only seemed right that she'd hand pick the lucky ladies from the plaza for her last Ambush Makeover.

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari took the lead and transformed two deserving women with new hairstyles, makeup tips and of course cute clothes!

The final looks were jaw-dropping!

Kelly Jackson

A police detective who typically throws her hair in a ponytail every morning, Kelly Jackson was ready for an Ambush Makeover. She woke up extra early to visit the plaza with her mom, who's celebrating her birthday today.

Ruffle Dress

Asymmetric Ruffle Dress, $336, Shani

The Nue by Shani dress Martin chose for Jackson's big reveal isn't available online, but she recommended this bell-sleeved dress as a great alternative. The lace details are perfect for a fancier night out.

Women's Bell Sleeve Lace Cocktail Dress, $30-32, Amazon

If you're looking for something similar at a fraction of the cost, this lace cocktail dress seems like a winner. With a slimming silhouette and subtle peplum detail at the hem, it's a fun take on the ruffle trend.

For more ruffle dresses, check out:

19 Cooper Ruffle Hem Dress, Nordstrom

Kaya Button Fit and Flare Dress, Nordstrom

Black Pumps

Olivia Embossed Leather High-Heel Pumps, $91 (originally $130), White House Black Market

It doesn't get more classic than a pair of black pumps! Martin paired these with the sophisticated dress, but you can also dress them down with a cropped pant throughout the spring.

Classic Low-Heel Pumps, $26-33, Amazon

These low-heeled pumps offer a bit more stability, affordability and have even racked up over 1,000 reviews on Amazon. They seem like a great option if the first pair aren't your style.

For more black pumps, check out:

Nine West Open Side Pumps, Nordstrom

Signature Gigi Round Toe Pumps, Nordstrom

Beaded Earrings

Rianne Drop Earrings, $44, BaubleBar

Spring is here, which means we're replacing hats and scarves with statement earrings! These beaded options are a favorite of Martin's and we can see why!

Beaded Teardrop Earrings, $16, Amazon

We also like these oblong options in fun colors like red, white and black.

For similar beaded earrings, check out:

Rianne Mini Beaded Earrings, Nordstrom

Beaded Tassel Earrings, Nordstrom

Slimming Shapewear

Smoothing Short, $19 (originally $26), Chico's

Every great outfit starts with a great foundation, and Martin selected these shapewear shorts to create a smooth silhouette.

Robert Matthew Shapewear Shorts, $20, Amazon

TODAY viewers also love these shorts from Robert Matthew. They've also racked up over 900 reviews on Amazon with a 3.9-star rating.

Jan Allen

Foster mom Jan Allen is in the process of buying a new home, and she wanted to celebrate the occasion with a fresh new style. She stopped by the plaza with her sister, nieces and friends, who were all excited that she'd gotten this opportunity!

Black Cardigan

Ponte Pocket Cardigan, $149, Clara Sunwoo

This chic cardigan will look good over pretty much any outfit. It can take a simple ensemble to business-ready in an instant.

TownCat Open Front Breathable Cardigan, $13-$19, Amazon

This similar cardigan is an Amazon No. 1 best-seller. It's very affordable and it's available in tons of different color options.

For more cardigan options, check out:

NIC+ZOE Plus 4-Way Cardy, Saks Fifth Avenue

Halogen Snap Front Cardigan, Nordstrom

Straight Leg Jeans

Marilyn Straight Jeans, $79 (usually $119), NYDJ

These dark wash straight leg jeans are the perfect pair of classic denim to have in your closet. They can easily be dressed up with heels or dressed down with sneakers.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans, $20, Walmart

These Levi jeans have a similar wash and fit. They are stretchy and meant to accentuate your shape in the best way.

For more straight leg denim, check out:

Armani Jeans Denim Pants, Yoox

Vanessa High Rise Straight Jeans, Goop

Statement Earrings

Primina Flower Drop Earrings, $58, BaubleBar

These fun statement earrings will really stand out every time you wear them. The flower shape and light pink color make them the ultimate spring accessory.

For more floral drop earrings, check out:

Kate Spade Flower Huggie Earrings, Saks Fifth Avenue

Dettagli Earrings, Yoox

Shapewear

Spanx Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Extended Length Short, $88-$92, Spanx

These shapewear shorts will have you feeling confident and secure. Wear them under any dress or pants for a nice, smooth look.

