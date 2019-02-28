Get Stuff We Love

By Courtney Gisriel and Kayla Boyd

Spring is in the air and two ladies got the chance to celebrate with stunning Ambush Makeovers.

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari chose the women from the plaza to enjoy a morning of pampering and fun.

Both ladies had big life milestones to be proud of and were ready for a total transformation. Thanks to Martin, one even left seeing the world through a new lens — literally!

Lynne Taylor

Lynne Taylor works hard as a nurses aid and took time off this week to visit the plaza and for the chance to be ambushed. She recently purchased her first home and was hoping for a new look to match. Martin and Licari definitely delivered!

Lace Dress

  • Tadashi Shoji Bell-Sleeve Lace Dress, $245 (originally $408), Bloomingdale's

Tadashi Shoji Bell-Sleeve Lace Dress

$408.00
$244.80

While the dress Taylor wore is now sold out, Martin suggested this stunning Tadashi Shoji sheath as an alternative. The bell-sleeves and lace detailing make the piece feel extra special.

  • Bell-Sleeve Textured Lace Dress, $20-76, Amazon

Bell-Sleeve Textured Lace Shift Dress

$20.30

This berry, bell-sleeved dress from Amazon is another affordable way to try out the trend.

Other lace dress options:

Floral Earrings

Amariella Flower Stud Resin Earrings, $18 (originally $34), BaubleBar

Amariella Flower Stud Resin Earring

$34.00
$18.00

No outfit is complete without a pretty pair of earrings! These floral resin earrings from BaubleBar will be a great piece to pull out all spring and summer long — and the best part, they're on sale!

Resin Heart Drop Earrings, $10, Amazon

Resin Heart Drop Earrings

$10.32

We also love these pretty heart earrings in a similar pattern.

Other pink resin earring options:

  • Taolei Pink Hoop Earrings, Yoox
  • Pink Statement Earrings, Yoox

Pretty Eyeglasses

Maeve Prescription Glasses, $145, Warby Parker

Maeve Prescription Eyeglasses

$145.00

Taylor walked in with a great pair of glasses, but they were in need of an upgrade. Martin hooked her up with some pretty specs with a subtle pink hue to complement the rest of the rosy look.

Foundational Garments

Full Coverage Underwire Bra, $54, Soma

Full Coverage Underwire Bra

$54.00

Foundational garments are so important to any outfit, and Martin picked some staples from Soma, like this full coverage bra, to act as the base for this fabulous look.

Warner's Full Coverage Underwire Bra, $17-80, Amazon

Warner's No Side Effects Full Coverage Underwire Bra

$16.99

Amazon's best-selling full coverage bra is another great option, with over 1,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2 star rating.

Other full coverage bra options:

High Waist Thigh Slimmer, $49, Soma

High Waist Thigh Slimmer

$49.00

This thigh-slimmer from Soma was another selection from Martin that helped pull the whole look together.

Robert Matthews High-Waist Bodysuit, $20, Amazon

Robert Matthew High-Waisted Bodysuit

$19.99

The Robert Matthews shapewear line is another popular option. This bodysuit received over 700 reviews on Amazon and comes in both beige and black.

Other waist-slimming options:

Allison MacDonald

Allison was in New York for a spur-of-the-moment trip with her mother. She recently changed career paths and tends to dress more casual, so she was thrilled to mix it up!

Floral Top

Floral Print Tie Cuff Side Vent Tunic, $99, Clara Sunwoo

Floral Print Tie Cuff Side Vent Tunic

$99.00

This yellow floral top is beyond perfect for spring! It's feminine, bright and happy. It features a v-neckline, a dual-sided vent hem with tie-able flared cuff details.

Walant Floral Criss Cross V-Neck Top, $16 and up, Amazon

Walant Floral Criss Cross V-Neck Top

$15.99

This floral top features a fun criss cross detail at the neckline. It's made of polyester and cotton, so it's just as comfortable as it is cute!

For more floral tops, check out:

Tapered Jeans

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jeans, $10 and up, Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jeans

$16.99
$25.00

These classic style jeans have a nice tapered fit, making them easy to dress up. And this medium-dark wash will go with almost any top in your closet.

Wedgie Fit Jeans, $98, Levis

Wedgie Fit Jeans

$98.00

We also love this similar denim option! They're high-rise and available in multiple different washes.

For more tapered denim options, check out:

Statement Necklace

Kew Collar, $68, BaubleBar

Kew Collar

$68.00

This gorgeous necklace is neutral, yet glamorous. It can easily dress up any basic top.

Vintage Chain Charm Collar Statement Bib Necklace, $16, Amazon

Vintage Chain Charm Collar Statement Bib Necklace

$15.55

This chunky statement necklace is another neutral, yet eye-catching option. It's available in other color options as well.

For more statement necklaces, check out:

Shapewear

High Waist Thigh Slimmer, $49, Soma

High Waist Thigh Slimmer

$49.00

This thigh slimming shapewear can give you that smooth look under tops and dresses. They are lightweight and breathable.

Robert Matthew High Waisted Mid-Thigh Boy Shorts, $20, Amazon

Robert Matthew High Waisted Mid-Thigh Boy Shorts

$19.99

This similar option is an Amazon best-seller!

For more shapewear options, check out:

For more incredible Ambush Makeovers, check out some of our past favorites:

