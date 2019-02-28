Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 28, 2019, 3:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel and Kayla Boyd

Spring is in the air and two ladies got the chance to celebrate with stunning Ambush Makeovers.

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari chose the women from the plaza to enjoy a morning of pampering and fun.

Both ladies had big life milestones to be proud of and were ready for a total transformation. Thanks to Martin, one even left seeing the world through a new lens — literally!

Lynne Taylor

Lynne Taylor works hard as a nurses aid and took time off this week to visit the plaza and for the chance to be ambushed. She recently purchased her first home and was hoping for a new look to match. Martin and Licari definitely delivered!

Lace Dress

Tadashi Shoji Bell-Sleeve Lace Dress, $245 (originally $408), Bloomingdale's

While the dress Taylor wore is now sold out, Martin suggested this stunning Tadashi Shoji sheath as an alternative. The bell-sleeves and lace detailing make the piece feel extra special.

Bell-Sleeve Textured Lace Dress, $20-76, Amazon

This berry, bell-sleeved dress from Amazon is another affordable way to try out the trend.

Other lace dress options:

Draper James Lace Sheath Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue

Michael Kors Mesh Floral A-Line Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue

Floral Earrings

Amariella Flower Stud Resin Earrings, $18 (originally $34), BaubleBar

No outfit is complete without a pretty pair of earrings! These floral resin earrings from BaubleBar will be a great piece to pull out all spring and summer long — and the best part, they're on sale!

Resin Heart Drop Earrings, $10, Amazon

We also love these pretty heart earrings in a similar pattern.

Other pink resin earring options:

Taolei Pink Hoop Earrings, Yoox

Pink Statement Earrings, Yoox

Pretty Eyeglasses

Maeve Prescription Glasses, $145, Warby Parker

Taylor walked in with a great pair of glasses, but they were in need of an upgrade. Martin hooked her up with some pretty specs with a subtle pink hue to complement the rest of the rosy look.

Foundational Garments

Full Coverage Underwire Bra, $54, Soma

Foundational garments are so important to any outfit, and Martin picked some staples from Soma, like this full coverage bra, to act as the base for this fabulous look.

Warner's Full Coverage Underwire Bra, $17-80, Amazon

Amazon's best-selling full coverage bra is another great option, with over 1,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2 star rating.

Other full coverage bra options:

Natori Foundations Underwire Bra, Saks Fifth Avenue

Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra, Saks Fifth Avenue

High Waist Thigh Slimmer, $49, Soma

This thigh-slimmer from Soma was another selection from Martin that helped pull the whole look together.

Robert Matthews High-Waist Bodysuit, $20, Amazon

The Robert Matthews shapewear line is another popular option. This bodysuit received over 700 reviews on Amazon and comes in both beige and black.

Other waist-slimming options:

Allison MacDonald

Allison was in New York for a spur-of-the-moment trip with her mother. She recently changed career paths and tends to dress more casual, so she was thrilled to mix it up!

Floral Top

Floral Print Tie Cuff Side Vent Tunic, $99, Clara Sunwoo

This yellow floral top is beyond perfect for spring! It's feminine, bright and happy. It features a v-neckline, a dual-sided vent hem with tie-able flared cuff details.

Walant Floral Criss Cross V-Neck Top, $16 and up, Amazon

This floral top features a fun criss cross detail at the neckline. It's made of polyester and cotton, so it's just as comfortable as it is cute!

For more floral tops, check out:

Roberto Cavalli Blouse, Yoox

Lilly Pulitzer Langston Floral Top, Saks Fifth Avenue

Tapered Jeans

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jeans, $10 and up, Amazon

These classic style jeans have a nice tapered fit, making them easy to dress up. And this medium-dark wash will go with almost any top in your closet.

Wedgie Fit Jeans, $98, Levis

We also love this similar denim option! They're high-rise and available in multiple different washes.

For more tapered denim options, check out:

M.I.H Jeans Casual Pants, Yoox

Eileen Fisher Tapered Ankle Jeans, Saks Fifth Avenue

Statement Necklace

Kew Collar, $68, BaubleBar

This gorgeous necklace is neutral, yet glamorous. It can easily dress up any basic top.

Vintage Chain Charm Collar Statement Bib Necklace, $16, Amazon

This chunky statement necklace is another neutral, yet eye-catching option. It's available in other color options as well.

For more statement necklaces, check out:

CA&LOU Necklace, Yoox

Tilly Collar Necklaces, Nordstrom

Shapewear

High Waist Thigh Slimmer, $49, Soma

This thigh slimming shapewear can give you that smooth look under tops and dresses. They are lightweight and breathable.

Robert Matthew High Waisted Mid-Thigh Boy Shorts, $20, Amazon

This similar option is an Amazon best-seller!

For more shapewear options, check out:

TC Shapewear Extra-Firm Control High-Waist Thigh Slimmer, Saks Fifth Avenue

Spanx Higher Power Mid-Thigh Shaping Shorts, Nordstrom

