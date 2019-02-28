Get Stuff We Love
Spring is in the air and two ladies got the chance to celebrate with stunning Ambush Makeovers.
Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari chose the women from the plaza to enjoy a morning of pampering and fun.
Both ladies had big life milestones to be proud of and were ready for a total transformation. Thanks to Martin, one even left seeing the world through a new lens — literally!
Lynne Taylor
Lynne Taylor works hard as a nurses aid and took time off this week to visit the plaza and for the chance to be ambushed. She recently purchased her first home and was hoping for a new look to match. Martin and Licari definitely delivered!
Lace Dress
- Tadashi Shoji Bell-Sleeve Lace Dress, $245 (originally $408), Bloomingdale's
While the dress Taylor wore is now sold out, Martin suggested this stunning Tadashi Shoji sheath as an alternative. The bell-sleeves and lace detailing make the piece feel extra special.
- Bell-Sleeve Textured Lace Dress, $20-76, Amazon
This berry, bell-sleeved dress from Amazon is another affordable way to try out the trend.
Other lace dress options:
- Draper James Lace Sheath Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue
- Michael Kors Mesh Floral A-Line Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue
Floral Earrings
Amariella Flower Stud Resin Earrings, $18 (originally $34), BaubleBar
No outfit is complete without a pretty pair of earrings! These floral resin earrings from BaubleBar will be a great piece to pull out all spring and summer long — and the best part, they're on sale!
Resin Heart Drop Earrings, $10, Amazon
We also love these pretty heart earrings in a similar pattern.
Other pink resin earring options:
Pretty Eyeglasses
Maeve Prescription Glasses, $145, Warby Parker
Taylor walked in with a great pair of glasses, but they were in need of an upgrade. Martin hooked her up with some pretty specs with a subtle pink hue to complement the rest of the rosy look.
Foundational Garments
Full Coverage Underwire Bra, $54, Soma
Foundational garments are so important to any outfit, and Martin picked some staples from Soma, like this full coverage bra, to act as the base for this fabulous look.
Warner's Full Coverage Underwire Bra, $17-80, Amazon
Amazon's best-selling full coverage bra is another great option, with over 1,500 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2 star rating.
Other full coverage bra options:
- Natori Foundations Underwire Bra, Saks Fifth Avenue
- Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra, Saks Fifth Avenue
High Waist Thigh Slimmer, $49, Soma
This thigh-slimmer from Soma was another selection from Martin that helped pull the whole look together.
Robert Matthews High-Waist Bodysuit, $20, Amazon
The Robert Matthews shapewear line is another popular option. This bodysuit received over 700 reviews on Amazon and comes in both beige and black.
Other waist-slimming options:
- High-waisted Boyshort, Saks Fifth Avenue
- Spanx Mid-Thigh Shaper, Nordstrom
Allison MacDonald
Allison was in New York for a spur-of-the-moment trip with her mother. She recently changed career paths and tends to dress more casual, so she was thrilled to mix it up!
Floral Top
Floral Print Tie Cuff Side Vent Tunic, $99, Clara Sunwoo
This yellow floral top is beyond perfect for spring! It's feminine, bright and happy. It features a v-neckline, a dual-sided vent hem with tie-able flared cuff details.
Walant Floral Criss Cross V-Neck Top, $16 and up, Amazon
This floral top features a fun criss cross detail at the neckline. It's made of polyester and cotton, so it's just as comfortable as it is cute!
For more floral tops, check out:
- Roberto Cavalli Blouse, Yoox
- Lilly Pulitzer Langston Floral Top, Saks Fifth Avenue
Tapered Jeans
Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jeans, $10 and up, Amazon
These classic style jeans have a nice tapered fit, making them easy to dress up. And this medium-dark wash will go with almost any top in your closet.
Wedgie Fit Jeans, $98, Levis
We also love this similar denim option! They're high-rise and available in multiple different washes.
For more tapered denim options, check out:
- M.I.H Jeans Casual Pants, Yoox
- Eileen Fisher Tapered Ankle Jeans, Saks Fifth Avenue
Statement Necklace
Kew Collar, $68, BaubleBar
This gorgeous necklace is neutral, yet glamorous. It can easily dress up any basic top.
Vintage Chain Charm Collar Statement Bib Necklace, $16, Amazon
This chunky statement necklace is another neutral, yet eye-catching option. It's available in other color options as well.
For more statement necklaces, check out:
Shapewear
High Waist Thigh Slimmer, $49, Soma
This thigh slimming shapewear can give you that smooth look under tops and dresses. They are lightweight and breathable.
Robert Matthew High Waisted Mid-Thigh Boy Shorts, $20, Amazon
This similar option is an Amazon best-seller!
For more shapewear options, check out:
- TC Shapewear Extra-Firm Control High-Waist Thigh Slimmer, Saks Fifth Avenue
- Spanx Higher Power Mid-Thigh Shaping Shorts, Nordstrom
