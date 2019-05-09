Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 9, 2019

To celebrate Teacher's Appreciation Week, TODAY is honoring two deserving teachers with a special Ambush Makeover.

Style Expert Jill Martin surprised Michelle Calhoun and Donna Spivak at Grimmer Middle School in Schererville, Indiana, to bring them all the way to New York for a morning of primping and much-needed relaxation.

Along with celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari, Martin helped them feel beautiful inside and out.

Read on to get the look at home!

Donna Spivak

Donna Spivak was nominated by her fellow fifth grade teacher, Susan Thompson. She was joined by her daughter Sarah and husband James, who were blown away by the transformation.

Off The Shoulder Dress

Milano Dress in Navy Blue, $230, By Marina Bulatkina

Martin picked this off the shoulder dress for Spivak and we love how glamorous it looks! The subtle v-detailing at the back adds an elegant touch to the whole look.

Women's Off The Shoulder Swing Dress, $35-37, Amazon

If you're looking for something similar, this retro-inspired dress might be a great option. It's received over 800 reviews on Amazon and has earned a 4.6-star rating.

Leopard Pumps

Lainey Leopard Wedges, $140 (originally $149), Talbots

The exact heels Martin picked are no longer in stock, but she recommended this pair of leopard wedges as a great alternative.

Leopard Kitten Heel Pumps, $22, Walmart

If kitten heels are more your speed, this affordable pair from Walmart seems like a good pick.

Fringed Earrings

Mariette Fringe Drop Earrings, $38, BaubleBar

To top off the look, Martin added a pair of fringed earrings with beaded detailing. We love that these can be dressed down with a pair of jeans or dressed up with a fancy cocktail dress.

Bohemian Fringed Earrings, $8, Amazon

For a pair of earrings with even more sparkle, we like this inexpensive option from Amazon. The gold detailing feels really elegant and the fringed detailing comes in 18 different colors.

Shapewear

High Waist Thigh Slimmer, $49, Soma

Martin chose these shapewear shorts to provide a sleek foundation to the look.

Robert Matthew Shapewear Shorts, $20, Amazon

If you're looking for a less expensive alternative, this pair of shorts from Robert Matthew has an impressive number of positive reviews.

Michelle Calhoun

Michelle Calhoun was also surprised to be nominated by her fellow teachers! Her son Anthony came with her for the trip and was thrilled to see the final result.

White Blazer

The Hutton Blazer In Doubleweave, $169, Ann Taylor

A crisp white blazer can really take a simple outfit to the next level. This one is chic and versatile and you can even save 40% on it right now with code TREATMOM.

Moa Collection Open Front Cardigan Blazer, $18 (usually $28), Walmart

For a more affordable option, we found this ivory blazer that is on sale for last than $20.

Straight Leg Jeans

Marilyn High Waist Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, $109, Nordstrom

Everyone needs a good pair of straight leg jeans in their closet. These ones will go with just about any top and can easily be dressed or down.

Another good pair of straight leg denim is this option by Gloria Vanderbilt. Like the style above, these will easily work with any top or shoe.

Tank

Mid-Length Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

This tank can we worn on its own in the summer or layered with a cute blazer or jacket. It's a must-have wardrobe staple.

Next Level Apparel Women's Tear-Away Tank Top, $5, Amazon

For only $5, this similar tank is probably worth a try! It's a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon.

Tassel Necklace

BOUTIQUELOVIN Beaded Tassel Pendant, $15, Amazon

The one she is wearing from BaubleBar is currently sold out, so we found a similar option. This affordable option is trendy and the perfect accessory to wear with a simple top or dress.

Pink Pumps

Scalloped Suede Pumps, $60 (usually $130), White House Black Market

A pop of pink is such a fun accent for spring. Wear these fabulous heels with a jeans, a dress or a skirt and they will surely get compliments.

Women's Fuchsia Suede High Heel Pumps, $23-$34, Amazon

If you're looking for something more affordable, these pink pumps seem like a good pick. They've earned a four-star rating from over 300 reviews.

Shapewear

Vanishing Edge High Waist Thigh Slimmer, $49, Soma

Feel comfortable and confident with the help of this high-waisted shapewear. It's available in black and nude and with give you a smoother look under clothes.

