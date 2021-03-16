Was Harry Styles' Grammys look inspired by 'Clueless'? Alicia Silverstone thinks so

Harry Styles wore a trio of custom Gucci designs over the course of Grammy night, but his most eye-catching fashion moment happened on the red carpet. That’s when the “Watermelon Sugar” singer debuted a look dominated by a yellow plaid jacket and pastel boa.

It was bold, fashion-forward and totally on point for the pop star who’s professed his love for eccentric styles and who rejects the idea of clothes being tied to gender.

So, it seems safe to say that Styles wouldn’t mind anyone comparing his Gucci get-up that one a woman might wear — especially when the woman in question is a total fashionista like Cher Horowitz.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

On Monday, just hours after Styles took home his very first Grammy, actor Alicia Silverstone took to Instagram to celebrate the similarities between his buzz-about look and her iconic look-alike fashion from the 1995 coming-of-age comedy “Clueless.”

“I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!!” the 44-year-old wrote. “Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. 😘 Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar.”

Along with her message, Silverstone posted pictures of herself from “Clueless” alongside a photo of the former One Direction star at the Grammys. In one movie pic, she’s wearing a pastel pink boa of her own, and in the other, she’s wearing the most memorable outfit from the film — the one featuring her now-iconic (and often copied) yellow plaid blazer.

Of course, the look worn by Cher in “Clueless” wasn’t a Gucci ensemble — but it was a high-end designer outfit.

“At first, you see Cher is wearing a plaid Dolce & Gabbana yellow and black checkered skirt, white Mary Jane shoes, white knee-high socks, and then there’s a white T-shirt and a yellow cardigan,” Silverstone told Vogue of the ensemble last year. “And then on top of it, of course, the suit jacket.”

She also revealed that the go-to Cher fashion almost had a different hue.

“There were three options for this opening scene: a blue version, a red version, and the yellow version,” she noted.

It was director Amy Heckerling and costume designer Mona May who decided on the sunny shade that continues to inspire outfits today — even if the one worn by Styles was likely an unintentional nod.