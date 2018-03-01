Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Walmart has removed items from its website after a backlash to baby clothes and other apparel being sold with the words "Impeach 45" in reference to President Donald Trump.

A baby onesie with "Impeach 45" printed on it was being sold through a third-party company on Walmart's websiteas of Tuesday morning, which resulted in Trump supporters using the hashtag #BoycottWalmart until it was trending on Twitter.

A baby onesie sold by Walmart referencing President Donald Trump's impeachment is causing controversy. Walmart

The company pulled the items from its online store on Tuesday afternoon and issued a statement.

"These items were sold by third-party sellers on our open marketplace, and were not offered directly by Walmart,'' the company said in a statement to TODAY. "We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies."

Students for Trump chairman Ryan Fournier brought attention to the product Monday when he tweeted at Walmart in reaction to the message on the clothing.

Several styles ofadult T-shirts featuring the same message were also for sale by retailer Old Glory through the company's website, prompting a response from Trump supporters.

Others noted that Walmart isn't taking any type of political stance given that its website also sells "Make America Great Again" hats and shirts supporting Trump that are produced by third-party companies.

