With the official start to summer only a few days away, it's definitely time for a new swimsuit (or five).

Although most of us don't love swimsuit shopping, it's nice to have resources out there to help you find what might work best. For example, when a retailer lists a swimsuit as one of their bestsellers, you know it's probably going to be a winner.

If you're looking for a swimsuit that's cute, simple and has that perfect combination of style and good coverage, look no further. Walmart's bestselling swimsuit checks all the boxes — and it's only $20!

Time and Tru Black Mesh One-Piece Swimsuit, $20, Walmart

This bestselling suit comes in sizes S to 3XL, so you're bound to find one that'll be a flattering fit.

Time and Tru Plus Size Black Mesh One Piece Swimsuit, $20, Walmart

The simple black one-piece features illusion mesh inserts at the neck and back. The design also includes a keyhole cutout in the front. These details allow you to show a little skin, while still being moderately covered and comfortable.

According to the brand, the fabric is a blend of nylon and spandex, so it's soft and stretchy. It also dries quickly so you can go from the beach to dinner by simply adding a cute cover-up.

June is the busiest month for swimwear sales at Walmart, according to the retailer. They shared that this style in particular is a hit because of its full range of sizes and the fact that the material hugs the body in all the right places and provides great coverage.

They also mentioned that black is a bestselling color for Time & Tru swimwear in general, which makes sense since it's so versatile!

At such an affordable price, we think this stylish swimsuit is worth a try!

