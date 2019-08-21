At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

When most people think of clean skin care with natural ingredients, they tend to think of outrageous price tags and high-end stores. It looks like Walmart is aiming to change that with its new exclusive skin care line, Earth to Skin.

According to the brand, all of its items include natural ingredients like honey, avocado, green tea and cucumber. The formulas also avoid the use of additives like parabens and sulfates, making it a good option for those looking to keep their skin care as clean as possible.

Better yet, all of the products are under $10, meaning you can pick up a full routine without breaking the bank.

Walmart is offering four different sample sets for $9.98, and they are all getting positive reviews so far. Here's a look at what comes in each kit.

This kit includes the White Tea Cleanser, White Tea Day Cream, Black Tea Night Cream and Chamomile Eye Cream. According to the brand, each product in this kit is meant to help fight the signs of aging thanks to the inclusion of various types of tea.

The eye cream seems to be one of the most-loved products from the kit, as one reviewer said that their "eyes looked brighter and well rested" after using it.

This set calls on the power of fruit to offer a wide array of vitamins and antioxidants that are meant to brighten the skin's appearance. For $9.98 you get the Blueberry Exfoliating Cleanser, Citrus Day Cream, Avocado Overnight Mask and Banana Eye Cream.

People seem to be loving the exfoliating cleanser, with one reviewer saying her skin immediately had "a nice glow" after use.

For those looking for something more moisturizing, this set uses honey and royal jelly to provide an extra dose of hydration. Each set comes with the Honey Cleanser, Manuka Honey Day Cream, Manuka Honey Night Cream and Royal Jelly Eye Cream.

People have been raving about the cleanser so far. "It smelled beautiful and felt very moisturizing," wrote one reviewer. "I had a light layer of makeup under my eyes and it took that right off with only one swipe of the washcloth."

Looking to add some greens to your skin-care routine? Well this set includes ingredients such as broccoli and kale for a good dose of vitamins. For just under $10 you get to try the Super Greens Cleanser, Super Greens Day Cream, Super Greens Night Cream and Super Greens Eye Cream.

Early reviews say the products in this one are very gentle, so it seems like a good option for sensitive skin.

For more beauty favorites, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!