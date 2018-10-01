Vote for the outfit Megyn Kelly will wear to the royal wedding!

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

You might have heard that there's a wedding in the works.

A royal wedding, to be exact.

Our very own Megyn Kelly will be covering the May 19 nuptials between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in London, and you get to play stylist and decide what she wears. Choose your favorite look below.

Option 1:

Zach Pagano/TODAY

Option 2:

Option 3:

Zach Pagano/TODAY

We'll reveal the results next week.

And we can't wait to see what Markle will don when she ties the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

If you have burning wedding questions (and honestly, who doesn't?), we have the answers for you.

The service will start at noon local time — which means 7 a.m. for people on the East Coast, and 4 a.m. for West Coast viewers. Prince William will be the best man; as for Markle, she's not having a maid of honor.