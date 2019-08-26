When it comes to wild award shows, nothing takes the cake quite like the MTV Video Music Awards. Here are some of the best, craziest and most talked-about looks from the VMAs red carpet 2019.
Taylor Swift
Fresh off the release of her new album, "Lover," Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet in a colorful beaded blazer with exaggerated shoulders and thigh-high boots. Dare we say she's lampshading?
Lizzo
Is that Lizzo or Jessica Rabbit? The singer, rapper and flutist channeled her inner siren with a slinky red dress with matching feather boa. The dress itself even has the word "siren" printed on it!
Lance Bass
Who's afraid of a little color? Not Lance Bass! The former 'N Sync member paired his pink suit with lavender hair and sleek, white sneakers.
Snooki
The "Jersey Shore" kept it cool and casual on the red carpet in this sparkly and sporty look with her signature half-up high ponytail.
Shawn Mendes
"Seniorita" singer Shawn Mendes strutted onto the red carpet in a teal suit and a perfectly imperfect hairdo.
Ava Max
The "Sweet But Psycho" singer looks like a futuristic superhero in this bold look with modern makeup to match.
Megan Thee Stallion
The rapper who coined the phrase "hot girl summer" is certainly living up to the moniker in this leather studded blazer minidress with matching thigh-high boots.
Heidi Klum
The newlywed (to rocker Tom Kaulitz) hit the red carpet in a sparkly black dress with exaggerated shoulders and a dramatic keyhole in front.
Pepa
Sandra Denton, also known as Pepa from Salt-N-Pepa, arrived at the awards show in a leopard-print blazer dress with lace tights.
Tana Mongeau
YouTube star Tana Mongeau channeled her inner Britney Spears by bringing a live snake as her red carpet accessory.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
The "Sopranos" actress hit the red carpet in a wide-legged, two-piece look that was equal parts sporty and sweet.