When it comes to wild award shows, nothing takes the cake quite like the MTV Video Music Awards. Here are some of the best, craziest and most talked-about red carpet looks from the VMAs.

Katy Perry

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

As the show's host, Katy Perry made an stylish entrance in this architectural white gown.

Pink

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

It's a family affair for Pink! The Vanguard award winner and her husband, Carey Hart, and daughter, Willow Sage Hart, chose matching suits and ties.

Demi Lovato

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The 25-year-old pop star went with a sexy, shiny, bare-all jumpsuit for the show.

Lorde

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While the MTV award show is often known for scandalous attire, Lorde went with a princess-worthy ballgown in pale lilac.

Heidi Klum

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

It's the MTV VMAs and Heidi Klum is ready to party! The 44-year-old supermodel shows off her body in this skin-hugging number.

Mel B

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

The "America's Got Talent" judge showed she's just as edgy as her Spice Girls days in this cheeky dress. The gold sequined frock reads, "You will never own me." We love it!

Olivia Munn

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The actress wore her heart on her sleeve, er, her dress for the event.

Jared Leto

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Posing with his bandmates from Thirty Seconds to Mars, Jared Leto is never one to miss an opportunity to make a fashion statement. Strutting in a sequined cape, this look certainly makes the cut!

Nicki Minaj

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Nicki Minaj never disappoints on the red carpet — and this bubblegum pink, latex jumpsuit is no different!

Vanessa Hudgens

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens looks cool in coral with this sheer-paneled dress. Applique petals add an interesting texture to this unique look.

Shawn Mendes

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

Shawn Mendes, best known for his hit "Treat You Better," chose a sleek, metallic navy suit with a patterned shirt. If you've ever wondered if it's OK to wear a black belt and shoes with a blue outfit, here's your answer.

Paris Jackson

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Paris Jackson went with a trendy, sheer getup on the red carpet.

Millie Bobby Brown

Rich Fury / Getty Images

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown looked sparkly and chic in this studded dress that was perfectly paired with patent leather boots.

Kesha

Steve Granitz / WireImage

The pop singer was covered in layers of blush tulle to attend the VMAs.

Hailee Steinfeld

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The singer and actress has been making some great style choices lately, and this cut-out silver number is right on-trend.

Calvin Harris

Steve Granitz / WireImage

The Scottish DJ was looking sharp in slim-fit pants and a feather-patterned shirt.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Supermodel and Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio tried out a fashion-forward outfit — and it worked!

Ludacris

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, were quite the attractive couple at the MTV award show.

DNCE

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The hip members of the group DNCE — Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle — arrive at the VMAs in their Sunday best. Don't miss Jonas' stylish new mustache!

DJ Khaled

Steve Granitz / WireImage

DJ Khaled, his fiance, Nicole Tuck, and their son, Asahd Tuck Khaled, make quite the adorable family on the red carpet. If you're wondering, Asahd's little suit is covered in monsters.

Lil Mama

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The rapper, best known for her hit "Lip Gloss," brought a live bird to the red carpet. Guess there's a first time for everything!

Billy Eichner

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Comedian and television star Billy Eichner looked California cool in this short-sleeved shirt. And is that a pineapple print we see? Well played, Billy.

Kendrick Lamar

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Rapper Kendrick Lamar rocked some funky jewelry and clean white sneakers at the event.

Farrah Abraham

Steve Granitz / WireImage

"Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham tried a futuristic look and brought the best date: her daughter, Sophia!