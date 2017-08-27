share tweet pin email

When it comes to wild award shows, nothing takes the cake quite like the MTV Video Music Awards. Here are some of the best, craziest and most talked-about red carpet looks from the VMAs. Stay tuned as we continue to update as more celebrities arrive!

Demi Lovato

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The 25-year-old pop star went with a sexy, shiny, bare-all jumpsuit for the show.

Lorde

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While the MTV award show is often known for scandalous attire, Lorde went with a princess-worthy ballgown in pale lilac.

Shawn Mendes

John Shearer / Getty Images for MTV

Shawn Mendes, best known for his hit "There's Nothin' Holding Me Back," chose a sleek, metallic navy suit with a patterned shirt. If you've ever wondered if it's OK to wear a black belt and shoes with a blue outfit, here's your answer.

Paris Jackson

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Paris Jackson went with a trendy, sheer getup on the red carpet.

DNCE

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The hip members of the group DNCE — Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle — arrive at the VMAs in their Sunday best. Don't miss Jonas' stylish new mustache!

Billy Eichner

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Comedian and television star Billy Eichner is California cool in this short-sleeved shirt. And is that a pineapple print we see? Well played, Billy.

Farrah Abraham

Steve Granitz / WireImage

"Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham tried a futuristic look and brought the best date: her daughter, Sophia!