When it comes to wild award shows, nothing takes the cake quite like the MTV Video Music Awards. Here are some of the best, craziest and most talked-about red carpet looks from the VMAs. Stay tuned as we continue to update as more celebrities arrive!
Demi Lovato
The 25-year-old pop star went with a sexy, shiny, bare-all jumpsuit for the show.
MTV goes gender-neutral in VMA categories, and reaction is mixedPlay Video - 2:39
Lorde
While the MTV award show is often known for scandalous attire, Lorde went with a princess-worthy ballgown in pale lilac.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes, best known for his hit "There's Nothin' Holding Me Back," chose a sleek, metallic navy suit with a patterned shirt. If you've ever wondered if it's OK to wear a black belt and shoes with a blue outfit, here's your answer.
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson went with a trendy, sheer getup on the red carpet.
Paris Jackson speaks out about father Michael Jackson in Rolling StonePlay Video - 4:01
DNCE
The hip members of the group DNCE — Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle — arrive at the VMAs in their Sunday best. Don't miss Jonas' stylish new mustache!
Billy Eichner
Comedian and television star Billy Eichner is California cool in this short-sleeved shirt. And is that a pineapple print we see? Well played, Billy.
Farrah Abraham
"Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham tried a futuristic look and brought the best date: her daughter, Sophia!