Fixing your own split ends with salon precision is totally doable, at least according to a London-based fitness and beauty blogger.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok with more than 1.7 million views, Stefanie Williams demonstrates how she's keeping her hair healthy at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams, who goes by Stef_Fit on social media, begins her tutorial by brushing out her dry, pin-straight mane. Next, she takes a small section and twists it “tight” to reveal the split ends. Using a pair of scissors, Williams then snips the frayed pieces that are sticking out.

“Repeat all over & do every every 3 weeks,” Williams wrote.

But does the trick really work? Stephens Thomas, a stylist at the Oscar Blandi Salon in New York City, thinks Williams’ method is a good bet if you have medium or long hair with long or no layers.

“If you have a lot of layers, they layers are also going to stick out when you twist and you could easily end up looking disheveled,” Thomas told TODAY Style.

For best results, you shouldn’t cut more than a quarter of an inch, Thomas said.

“The main place where you will see split ends will likely be at the bottom,” he noted. “The technique in the video only addresses the split ends of the random shorter hairs.”

Williams recommends that people with curly hair straighten it before trying her hack. Thomas says that could work, but it’s a little risky.

“You'd want to get it very smooth, and that could take a lot of heat to achieve, which would cause damage,” Thomas explained. “If you have very curly hair, you are probably better off spending the time doing a good conditioning treatment.”

All in all, you're probably better off waiting for the professionals but this could be a good hack if your split ends are driving you crazy.