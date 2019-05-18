Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 18, 2019, 11:48 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kristin Granero

It's finally here.

After months of speculation, the release of a look book, and weeks of strategizing about what to buy, the Vineyard Vines for Target collaboration officially hit stores and the Target website on Saturday.

The limited-edition collection consists of more than 300 pieces spanning across apparel, swimwear, accessories, pet, home and outdoor. It even includes some firsts for Vineyard Vines — like tableware and games— ranging in price from $2-$120 (with most items under $35).

“We created Vineyard Vines for Target to bring people together to celebrate moments that make summer so memorable," Target's Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Mark Tritton, said in a press release. "The limited-edition collection features the classic style that Vineyard Vines is known for, along with Target’s continued focus on value, design and innovation."

From breezy clothing staples and chic carryalls to all the party-ready decor you could imagine, read on for 15 items we're adding to our carts.

1. Women’s Ruffle Midi Dress, $35, Target

This crisp dress is casual enough for the beach, yet chic enough for all of your entertaining needs. We also love how the striped belt adds a pop of color and definition.

2. Straw Beach Bag with Whale Fob, $40, Target

Tote your essentials in style with this striped straw bag, which features a removal whale fob and wave-patterned lining.

3. Women’s Off-the-Shoulder Short-Sleeve Bardot Top, $25, Target

This carefree, off-the-shoulder top comes in both basic white and a striped pattern. Dress it up with the Women’s Striped Mini Skirt or down with your favorite pair of jeans.

The standard one-piece gets a playful update in this mini whale print style, featuring a peek-a-boo back and ties at the shoulders for a custom fit.

5. Men’s Gingham Long Sleeve Woven Button-Down Shirt, $30, Target

This lightweight gingham button-down is prime for the occasional pool party or post-beach barbecue. Scoop up a pair of navy shorts to complete the look.

6. Men’s Striped Shorts, $25, Target

The classic chino short is reinvented in this two-toned, Independence Day-friendly style (the fabric contains added spandex for easier mobility during those impromptu bean bag tosses).

7. Toddler Girls’ Short Sleeve School of Whales Crewneck Dress, $18, Target

This ruffled, whale-patterned shift dress is as cute as they come — perfect for the little frill-seeker in your life.

8. Toddler Boys' Fishbone Short Sleeve Woven Button-Down Shirt, $12, Target

Ringing in at just $12, this adorable fishbone button-down goes with just about anything.

9. Striped Throw Blanket, $30, Target

Update your beach house with this striped throw (and be sure to keep it on hand for breezy summer nights).

10. 14” Lobsters Wooden Enamel Serving Bowl, $35, Target

Make a statement with this lobster-patterned bowl, which has an enamel coating for quick cleaning and can be used to serve up just about anything your guests desire.

11. Whale Throw Pillow, $25, Target

This is another one of those easy, charming pieces that can transform a room. Pair it with the striped blanket and other pillows from the collection for even more impact.

12. Island Scene Portable Beach Chair, $45, Target

Escape with this island-themed beach chair, which has a built-in pillow for added comfort and a cup holder for stowing your refreshment of choice (magazine not included).

13. Vineyard Whale Print Beach Towel, $25, Target

Dry off with this plush, whale-patterned beach towel, which comes in complementary patterns for the whole family to enjoy.

14. 6’ Rough Seas Beach Umbrella with Drink Holder, $50, Target

Protect yourself with this wave-patterned umbrella. Like the beach chair, it comes complete with drink holders for added convenience.

15. Pink Whale Collapsible Wagon, $100, Target

Last, but certainly not least, tote your beach essentials Vineyard Vines-style with this navy, pink whale-printed wagon. Not only is it spacious, but it's collapsible for easy storage.

