Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jan. 24, 2019, 5:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

It's official: Viktor & Rolf truly gets us.

The fashion house just sent the most expressive collection of dresses down the runway at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday and we can't stop staring.

The sassy Spring/Summer 2019 collection certainly gives new meaning to the phrase "wear your heart on your sleeve," and features a slew of meme-worthy poofy tulle gowns.

These gowns are true statement makers. AP

The daring dresses are each unique in their own way, but they've got one major thing in common: they all feature brutally honest messages.