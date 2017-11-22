The Victoria's Secret Angels took the runway by storm in their annual fashion show Sunday night in Shanghai.

While the show won't air in the U.S. until Nov. 28, photos of the event give us a sneak preview of what's to come.

Here's a peek at some of the most outrageous, gorgeous, extravagant and outright insane looks:

Alessandra Ambrosio

EPA

Ambrosio is a long-standing VS Angel with a history of rocking the runway, and her latest ensemble was as eye-catching as ever. The model wore a festive red outfit with royal blue over-the-knee boots and wings made of colorful, oversized feathers — all complemented by a long, red train.

Amilna Estevao

Getty Images

Estevao's look had a lot of elements — a headband, cape, collar and over-the-knee boots — all surrounding velvet-y lingerie.

Maria Borges

EPA

Borges' look featured neon-striped wings and a matching collar with lovely lilac lingerie.

Candice Swanepoel

Getty Images

Another Victoria's Secret veteran, Swanepoel rocked a fiery, feathered look with lacy red lingerie.