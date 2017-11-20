The Victoria's Secret Angels took the runway by storm in their annual fashion show Sunday night in Shanghai.
While the show won't air in the U.S. until Nov. 28, photos of the event give us a sneak preview of what's to come.
Here's a peek at some of the most outrageous, gorgeous, extravagant and outright insane looks:
Alessandra Ambrosio
Ambrosio is a long-standing VS Angel with a history of rocking the runway, and her latest ensemble was as eye-catching as ever. The model wore a festive red outfit with royal blue over-the-knee boots and wings made of colorful, oversized feathers — all complemented by a long, red train.
Amilna Estevao
Estevao's look had a lot of elements — a headband, cape, collar and over-the-knee boots — all surrounding velvet-y lingerie.
Maria Borges
Borges' look featured neon-striped wings and a matching collar with lovely lilac lingerie.
Candice Swanepoel
Another Victoria's Secret veteran, Swanepoel rocked a fiery, feathered look with lacy red lingerie.
Cindy Bruna
Bruna wore a standout look of the night with black feathers, lacy undergarments and beaded necklaces galore.
Devon Windsor
Windsor donned red-and-black wings with a matching plaid bra. The look also featured a fringe-filled skirt and a sequined train.
Josephine Skriver
Skriver wore a navy bodysuit paired with huge blue-and-white wings and matching lace-up boots.
Jourdana Phillips
Phillips looked like a Greek goddess in gold wings, a sea foam green bodice and a matching cape.
Romee Strijd
Strijd wore another Greek-inspired look with a golden headband and corset paired with a soft, white cape.
Leomie Anderson
The backdrop to Anderson's costume has to be one of the most creative and colorful. The look featured mulitcolored sleeves and beaded accessories as well.
Liu Wen
Wen's playful outfit featured oversized pompoms and a pretty red-lace bodysuit.
Martha Hunt
Hunt's delicate style looks straight out of a fairy tale with a lace-embroidered cape and a tulle skirt.
Sara Sampaio
This look can only be described as unique with its furry, round discs that circle Sampaio's face. The fringe and silver lace only add to the beautiful spectacle.
Stella Maxwell
This outfit is taking black lingerie to the next level with white boots and mesmerizing blue-and-white circles.
Taylor Hill
Hill looked fierce in fire-colored wings and multiple arm bands.
While we're in awe of each and every look (and model), there was one element noticeably missing from the show: body diversity. Maybe next year!