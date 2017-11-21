Sign up for the Daily Buzz newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You will be up to date with all our Daily Buzz updates, including special offers

Let our news meet your inbox

See the most extravagant looks from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

by Brittany Loggins /
Models celebrate during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on Nov. 20.AFP - Getty Images

The Victoria's Secret Angels took the runway by storm in their annual fashion show Sunday night in Shanghai.

While the show won't air in the U.S. until Nov. 28, photos of the event give us a sneak preview of what's to come.

Here's a peek at some of the most outrageous, gorgeous, extravagant and outright insane looks:

Alessandra Ambrosio

  EPA

Ambrosio is a long-standing VS Angel with a history of rocking the runway, and her latest ensemble was as eye-catching as ever. The model wore a festive red outfit with royal blue over-the-knee boots and wings made of colorful, oversized feathers — all complemented by a long, red train.

Amilna Estevao

  Getty Images

Estevao's look had a lot of elements — a headband, cape, collar and over-the-knee boots — all surrounding velvet-y lingerie.

Maria Borges

  EPA

Borges' look featured neon-striped wings and a matching collar with lovely lilac lingerie.

Candice Swanepoel

  Getty Images

Another Victoria's Secret veteran, Swanepoel rocked a fiery, feathered look with lacy red lingerie.

Get the Daily Buzz

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Victoria’s Secret Angels share how they were discovered

02:42

Cindy Bruna

  Getty Images

Bruna wore a standout look of the night with black feathers, lacy undergarments and beaded necklaces galore.

Devon Windsor

  Getty Images

Windsor donned red-and-black wings with a matching plaid bra. The look also featured a fringe-filled skirt and a sequined train.

See Victoria's Secret model show off $2 million fantasy bra on TODAY

02:08

Josephine Skriver

  Getty Images

Skriver wore a navy bodysuit paired with huge blue-and-white wings and matching lace-up boots.

Jourdana Phillips

  Getty Images

Phillips looked like a Greek goddess in gold wings, a sea foam green bodice and a matching cape.

Romee Strijd

  Getty Images

Strijd wore another Greek-inspired look with a golden headband and corset paired with a soft, white cape.

Leomie Anderson

  Getty Images

The backdrop to Anderson's costume has to be one of the most creative and colorful. The look featured mulitcolored sleeves and beaded accessories as well.

Liu Wen

  Getty Images

Wen's playful outfit featured oversized pompoms and a pretty red-lace bodysuit.

Martha Hunt

  Getty Images

Hunt's delicate style looks straight out of a fairy tale with a lace-embroidered cape and a tulle skirt.

Sara Sampaio

  Getty Images

This look can only be described as unique with its furry, round discs that circle Sampaio's face. The fringe and silver lace only add to the beautiful spectacle.

Stella Maxwell

  Getty Images

This outfit is taking black lingerie to the next level with white boots and mesmerizing blue-and-white circles.

Taylor Hill

  Getty Images

Hill looked fierce in fire-colored wings and multiple arm bands.

While we're in awe of each and every look (and model), there was one element noticeably missing from the show: body diversity. Maybe next year!

Get the Daily Buzz

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Latest in Style