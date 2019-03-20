Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 20, 2019, 8:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Bikinis are back!

Victoria’s Secret is selling swimsuits again, three years after discontinuing its swimwear line in 2016.

Some shoppers criticized the brand for doing away with cup sizes in its swimwear line. Victoria's Secret

The lingerie giant recently launched an online-only swimwear collection, which features new bikinis, one-pieces, tankinis and other swim accessories.

The revamped swimwear selection includes Victoria’s Secret original swimsuits, as well as suits from other labels including Banana Moon, Kenneth Cole and Lucky Brand.

The top of this bikini retails for $42, while the matching bottom costs $32. Both are available in sizes XS to L. Victoria's Secret

Plenty of shoppers were thrilled to see swimwear back at Victoria’s Secret after its three-year hiatus.

However, others were disappointed by the new collection, pointing to high prices and a lack of inclusive sizing.

Some people took to social media to questioned the pricing of the collection, which includes several bikini tops in the $70 range and above, and some swimsuits retailing for more than $100.

This leopard print one-piece costs $72 and comes in sizes XS to L. Victoria's Secret

Others criticized the sizing of the Victoria’s Secret collection, which appears to range from XS to L. Some shoppers took to social media to ask why there wasn’t a larger range of sizes available.

Another common complaint? The brand has done away with cup sizing, instead offering swimsuits in more generic XS, S, M and L sizes.

This one-piece retails for $78 and comes in sizes XS to L. Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret does include a sizing-equivalents guide online, but there’s a huge range of cup measurements within each category. For example, a size L swimsuit top is recommended for a range of cup sizes, including 38A, 36C and 36D.

Some of the non-Victoria’s Secret brands in the swimwear department do offer larger sizes (Kenneth Cole, for example, has suits that go up to an XL), but in general, many people seemed underwhelmed by the options available.

TODAY Style has reached out to Victoria’s Secret for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

This is the latest controversy the lingerie giant has faced surrounding inclusivity. In November, Ed Razek, the chief marketing officer of Victoria’s Secret's parent company, L Brands, suggested that viewers aren’t interested in seeing plus-sized models on the runway.

“We attempted to do a television special for plus sizes (in 2000),” he told Vogue. “No one had any interest in it, still don’t.”

In 2017, the brand also found itself in hot water when it published its annual “What Is Sexy?” roundup, which featured predominantly thin, white women.

The brand has come under fire in the past for a lack of inclusivity. Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret has also been dealing with a challenge faced by many former mall favorites: declining sales in their physical locations. Last month, L Brands announced plans to shut down more than 50 Victoria’s Secret and PINK locations around the country.

With fewer people shopping at the mall for swimwear, Victoria’s Secret is no doubt looking for ways to inspire customers to shop for their VS favorites online, instead.

Who knows how many people will hit the beach this summer in their new Victoria’s Secret bikinis … but in the meantime, their new swim collection has definitely made a splash.