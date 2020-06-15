Victoria Beckham says her past fashion choices were 'a sign of insecurity'

Victoria Beckham says her style has loosened up since she first burst onto the music scene more than 25 years ago with the Spice Girls.

The singer-turned-designer answered questions that fashion students submitted to The Guardian and explained how her looks have evolved since the '90s.

“I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed,” Beckham, 46, revealed. “Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted.”

Beckham said her outlook on her clothes started to shift shortly after she launched eponymous fashion label in 2008. Suddenly, micro-minis didn't make sense.

Victoria Beckham with fellow Spice Girls member Emma Bunton in 1997. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“As the business took off and I got busier, my style changed because I just can’t run around the studio doing everything in high heels,” Beckham explained.

Her kids also played a part in her transformation from pop star to fashion icon. She and her husband, David Beckham, are parents to Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8.

“I’m juggling a lot: being a mum, being a wife, being in the studio every day. I remember one time at a show in New York where I wore a pair of masculine trousers and trainers, and everyone went crazy!” Beckham recalled. “My confidence has definitely grown as I’ve got older. I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don’t feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress.”

But Beckham draws the line at sweatpants. During quarantine, she dressed for work every day.

“I’d love to say my lockdown look has been all about a vintage kaftan, but that’s not the case. I still get up early and exercise every day, then I dress for work and for comfort. A pair of old jeans, a T-shirt or a jumper. I’m not quite at the elasticated waistband stage yet — I still want to feel good about myself."