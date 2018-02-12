There are, however, three affordable products she swears by that you might want to consider adding to your own routine.

It includes these Bioderma makeup wipes, which are available at your local drugstore and a favorite of celebrity makeup artists.

"The only face wipes that actually take off all my makeup are the Bioderma ones. I always use a cleanser after, but these wipes really get everything off," Beckham told the beauty site.

Another one of her skin-care secrets is using a jade roller to soak in all of the residue from the creams and masks she uses daily. There's a total of seven different products she rolls in with the stone. That's quite a process! We'll stick to using one moisturizer, but we might try out the roller itself.

When it comes to lotions, Welda Skin Food moisturizer is what Beckham calls her "body secret."

"The formula is so thick and buttery," she said. "When I have a tan, I’ll mix it with coconut oil — the same you use to cook with — and cover my entire body with it."

"I suppose some people may not like the greasiness, but it helps me hold onto the color," Beckham explained. "And by the time I leave the house, I feel as if it’s really sunk in. Like my skin’s had a good drink. I go through so many of these … I wish they had bigger ones."

If you're interested in the rest of her routine, take a look at some of the other products she recommends.

Beckham uses this cleanser in addition to the Bioderma makeup wipes.

The 43-year-old says she likes to use this scrub in the shower as a facial exfoliator.

Beckham says she uses these masks a few times a week and notices immediate results. It's pricey for only including four in a box, but maybe it's worth saving for special occassions?

Beckham got hooked on this peel after trying it at the Lancer office.

This is the fashion designer's go-to foundation.

Beckham said her favorite part of this product is its smell. And, according to Beckham, the conditioner smells just as delicious!

