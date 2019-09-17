Victoria Beckham has finally shared the story behind her infamous poker face.

“I want to be honest. In the past, I’ve probably hidden behind my armor,” Beckham revealed in Glamour U.K.’s Autumn/Winter issue. “The not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now.”

Beckham only recently started letting her guard down.

Victoria Beckham was often known for her pout, which she called her "armor." James Devaney / GC Images

“There’s something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling confident, feeling content,” she explained.

Beckham doesn’t just talk the talk. According to Glamour U.K., the former Spice Girl insists on keeping her wrinkles in all the imagery for her recently launched Victoria Beckham Beauty cosmetics and skin care line.

“What’s real and what’s not has become so blurred with Photoshop,” she mused. “I believe people want to see pictures that are real.”

Beckham, who previously detailed her struggles with anorexia and bulimia in her book “Learning to Fly,” has also made peace with her body since becoming a mom. (She shares kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8, with her husband of 20 years, David Beckham.)

“You realize they notice everything,” Beckham said. “I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal — they need to see that their mum eats healthily — you need to to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are.”

The Beckham family, including kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Jeff Vespa / Getty Images

Though Beckham admits to being "very tough" on herself, she has learned to silence the negative voices in her head and focus on the positive, like her marriage.

"We all have good days and bad days," she shared. "Even when I have a bad day, I think I'm really lucky."

Looking back, Beckham feels grateful for every part of her journey — even her fashion misses.

“I don’t cringe at many pictures, to be honest,” Beckham said. “Would I wear a Burberry bandana these days? Absolutely not! But at the time it felt right and I’m proud of what me and David have achieved.”