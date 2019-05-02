Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019 By Kristin Granero

It’s that time of year again – when Sephora rewards its loyal beauty enthusiasts with a special limited-time sale offering up to 20% in-store and online purchases.

The sale offers a tiered discount structure based on Beauty Insider status — VIB Rouge members are privy to 20% off with code “HEYROUGE” VIB members get 15% off with code “HEYVIB” and Insiders can score 10% off with code “HEYINSIDER”.

While VIB Rouge members and VIB members have to hit a certain spend minimum during the calendar year to cash in on their discounts, anyone can sign up to be an Insider on Sephora or at your local store, and reap the benefits of the sale, for free.

The best part? There are no exclusions, which means this is your chance to finally try new products and stock up on favorites that wouldn't typically go on sale otherwise. Read on for some of the exciting new arrivals — along with a few standbys — that are worthy of your carts.

1. Becca Skin Love Brighten & Blur Primer, $38, Sephora

At the heart of this lightweight, luminous primer from Becca is a special Skin Love Glow Nectar Brightening Hydra Complex, which consists of a blend of ingredients designed to nurture, hydrate and brighten skin. While you may find you don’t even need it, there’s also a new foundation for added coverage.

2. Nars Hot Nights Face Palette, $59, Sephora

The cult beauty brand who brought us the perfect flush is at it again with a limited-edition, one-stop-shop palette that contains complementary eye shadow, highlighter and bronzer shades in a mix of matte and shimmery finishes. Scoop it up in Hot Nights or Summer Lights.

3. Drunk Elephant Get Even Kit, $100, Sephora

For anyone who has yet to try Drunk Elephant, this new kit contains several of the brand’s bestsellers — C-Firma Day Serum, T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense, A Passioni Retinol Cream and Protini Polypeptide Cream — in travel-friendly sizes. Already a believer? The green beauty brand also just released a Slaai Makeup-Melting Butter ($34) that has been picking up traction for its cleansing, softening capabilities.

4. Tarte Babassu Foundcealer Skincare Foundation with SPF 20, $39, Sephora

This new foundation, concealer and skin care treatment in one from Tarte contains babassu (a moisturizing oil that comes from palm fruit) and hyaluronic acid for hydrating skin with wear. Plus, it contains SPF — a skincare essential — and is available in 30 shades.

5. Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Brightening Serum, $49, Sephora

This fruity concoction from K-beauty brand Glow Recipe is juiced up with vitamin C and pineapple extract for moisturizing and brightening. It also helps to improve with skin texture and tone (and contains calming chamomile for soothing even the most sensitive of skin).

6. Bite Beauty Outburst Longwear Lip Stain, $24, Sephora

This new long wear, waterproof lip stain from Bite Beauty is made with coconut oil and passionflower oil for added moisture. The clean brand is also eliminating the guesswork by offering three perfect pink, coral and red shades (we’re currently loving Sangria Slush).

7. Tata Harper Resurfacing Trio, $70, Sephora

This new set from Tata Harper includes the clean beauty brand’s award-winning Resurfacing Mask, along with the corresponding Resurfacing Cleanser and Serum, which are made with apricot microspheres and pomegranate enzymes for sloughing off dead, dull skin cells to reveal a new, radiant surface. Their Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint is also one of our go-tos for adding a pop of (plump!) color in a pinch.

8. Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $24, Sephora

Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara has made a name for itself for its ability to deliver voluminous, long lashes in one swipe (as in, the kind that you can usually only get from false lashes or extensions).

9. The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser, $10, Sephora

New brand alert! The Inkey List is aiming to demystify skin care with simple one-ingredient solutions and cost-efficient price tags. The hero ingredient in this five-star cleanser is salicylic acid, hailed by dermatologists for its ability to clear out pores and help prevent future breakouts.

10. Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Essentials, $65, Sephora

Like an anti-aging regimen for your hair, this new essentials set features Alterna Haircare’s beloved Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo, Conditioner and CC Cream for helping to restore and protect strands from future damage.

11. First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy, $36, Sephora

A good eye cream can be hard to find, which is why Sephora shoppers have been loving (as in 40,000 hearts) this puffiness-reducing, dark-circle eliminating, brightening formula from First Aid Beauty. Did we mention it has retinyl for helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles?

12. Beautyblender Pretty in Pink Sponge Set, $45, Sephora

It can be difficult to grasp the hype around this sponge until you’ve had the chance to try it for yourself. That’s why we were excited to find this new set offering three at a fraction of the original price. Throw in your Insider discount and it’s like getting one for free.

13. Anastasia Beverly Hills Power Duo Brow Kit, $25, Sephora

This new power duo from Anastasia Beverly Hills has everything you need to whip your brows back into shape — including a full-size Brow Wiz and a travel-size Dipbrow Gel — and it's available in five shade combos to make finding your perfect match easy.

14. Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter with SPF 45, $42, Sephora

Josie Maran's argan oil body butter is one of the most moisturizing on the market. Use it to combat dry skin and, thanks to the new addition of SPF 45, UVA/UVB rays just in time for T-shirt and shorts weather.

15. Dyson Supersonic Mother’s Day Gift Set, $399, Sephora

The mothership of hair tools, the Dyson Supersonic is another one of those items that has gained a cult following in the beauty world, mainly for delivering fast, smooth results without all of the noise. Treat mom (or yourself) to this limited-edition set, which includes a special brush and comb for added value.

