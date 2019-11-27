Versace sues company for selling 'knock-off' versions of J.Lo's iconic green dress

Versace is suing clothing retailer Fashion Nova for what it called “flagrant infringement” of its iconic green dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

Versace claims in its suit that Fashion Nova, a Southern California chain that also has a large online presence, copied the green dress and some of its other famous styles.

“This is an action for injunctive relief and damages to redress the flagrant infringement of legendary fashion designer Versace’s iconic apparel — long protected by copyright, trademark and trade dress — by Fashion Nova, a retailer and serial infringer specializing in ‘fast-fashion’ knock-offs,” the company wrote in court documents.

Versace’s lawsuit goes on to claim it owns the rights to not only the designs of the green dress — as well as the designs of the gold “Baroque Trade Dress” and the more recent heart-print evening gown from the fall 2019 collection — but also the print of the fabric.

A comparison from court documents of Versace's heart-print gown and the version Fashion Nova sold. UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

“As the owner of the above copyrighted works, Versace has the sole and exclusive right to reproduce and distribute them, in whole or in part, and to create derivative works using them,” the lawsuit claims.

"The Infringing Apparel deliberately copies and imitates Versace's most famous and recognizable designs, marks, symbols and other protected elements in violation of Versace's exclusive registered copyrights, and in a manner that is likely to cause maximum consumer confusion," the lawsuit claims.

“Fashion Nova’s ability to churn out new clothing so quickly is due in large part to its willingness to copy the copyrighted designs, trademarks and trade dress elements of well-known designers such as Versace, and trade on their creative efforts in order to bolster Fashion Nova’s bottom line.”

A comparison of Versace's "Baroque Trade Dress" and the version Fashion Nova sold. UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

In the lawsuit, Versace notes Fashion Nova has been sued at least eight other times by other designers for copyright and trademark infringement.

"With this lawsuit, Versace seeks to bring an end to Fashion Nova's latest brazen attempt at copying the work of yet another famous and world-renowned designer,” the court documents read.

Both Fashion Nova and Versace did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment.

It’s been 20 years since Lopez rocked the Versace green dress, and it’s still considered a cultural touchstone. Lopez even thanked her fans this past Halloween for their appreciation and shared a video of people dressed in the iconic look.