What a beautiful surprise!

Iconic bridal designer Vera Wang honored a group of military brides by designing custom, couture wedding gowns for their special day — and some of the brides-to-be just revealed their dresses live on TODAY before getting a surprise from the online wedding planning and registering company Zola.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as the brides revealed their stunning wedding gowns to their family members. (Their fiancés, meanwhile, promised to steer clear of television and social media so they wouldn’t see the dresses!)

One bride, Shakia, whose fiancé, Jared, just returned from his Army deployment, brought her sister and maid-of-honor to tears when she walked out in her strapless dress.

Another couple, Christy and Ashley, both stepped out in beautiful, custom-designed wedding looks. Ashley, who is on active duty in the Air Force, sported a sleek, white pantsuit, while her bride-to-be rocked a gorgeous, ruffled gown.

The final bride, Annie, has been planning her wedding over a 14-hour time difference with her fiancé, Michael, who is currently deployed in South Korea. She looked beautiful in a sleek, figure-hugging gown with a long veil.

Wang, who worked with the brides in honor of Military Family Appreciation Month, said that while she has designed countless bridal gowns over the years, working on these dresses was one of the most "rewarding experiences" of her life.

“You can’t help but see the sacrifice these people make every day of their lives, and their families,” she said. “And for me to be able to give back in some small way is just a privilege.”

And there was yet another surprise in store for the brides. Zola, an online wedding planning and registry company, is providing each couple with $1,000 toward their dream registry.

Congratulations to these stunning brides-to-be!