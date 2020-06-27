Vera Wang is celebrating turning 71 today!

The fashion designer shared a series of photos on her Instagram to celebrate the occasion. She shared a throwback photo from her 69th birthday in 2018, including birthday cakes shaped like croissants, hotdogs and takeout containers.

“2018. Bday. Some of my fav things....Cakes galore....“ she captioned the snap.

The fashion designer shared another funny photo for her birthday, posting a pre-social distancing photo with two friends kissing the cheek of an illustrated mask of the birthday girl.

“Another bday special .... this one took me by surprise!!!!” she wrote. “Pre-covid world. No social distancing even with a mask!”

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Ahead of her 71st birthday, Wang showed off her rainbow manicure in a series of photos to support Pride Month and the five year anniversary of marriage equality on June 26. The designer donned a sports bra and coordinating leggings to show off her toned figure.

"PRIDE Workout,” she simply captioned the post.

Wang made headlines back in May for a set of age-defying photos she shared rocking a sports bra and a pair of white denim shorts. Her sculpted abs and arms were on full display, leaving everyone wondering where she found the fountain of youth and how they can get there too.

In another post, Wang had her toned legs on full display while modeling an orange pleated dress styled with black satin shorts and stiletto-heeled boots.

Her secret?

“Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail and not much sun,” Wang replied to one fan who asked how she did it.

Another fan commented “I want whatever @VeraWang is drinking,” to which Wang replied back, “Diet @CocaCola… fave.”

In 2016, Wang revealed her routine to Harper's Bazaar, detailing a typical day in her life.

"Then I usually lift weights, not much—two pounds and three pounds," she said, detailing her exercise of choice after breakfast. "It takes me a total of five minutes. I've also begun trying to meditate, which is the hardest thing I've ever learned."

For her diet, the designer said she never misses a meal so she can feed her brain. She opts for brown rice and vegetables, chicken and rice, or an artichoke salad for her lunches.

She does have one weakness: chips.

"We have a candy pantry, a cereal pantry, and a pantry for what I call "orange food"—Cheetos, Pepperidge Farm Goldfish, all kinds of chips," she said.

Regardless of her regime, the iconic designer is looking and feeling fabulous at 71!