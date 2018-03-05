Quick change! Here's what celebrities wore to the Oscars after-party

Metallic gowns, statement necklines and daring colors ruled the post-awards celebration. Here are some of the best looks from the star-studded event.

Gal Gadot

All hail Wonder Woman! Getty Images

The “Wonder Woman” swapped her shimmering silver gown for a glittery red number with a dramatic slit.

Allison Williams

Allison Williams stole the show in red. EPA / Getty Images

The “Get Out” star brought drama to the after-party with a crimson column dress.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie picked two equally gorgeous looks. EPA / Getty Images

When a strap on Robbie’s red carpet dress broke, she repaired it herself during the Oscars. Hopefully she didn’t have to make any last-minute alterations to her gorgeous after-party gown!

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige was a vision in gold at the after-party. Getty Images

The singer and actress changed into a jaw-dropping gold gown for the after-party.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig went for whimsical stripes in her gorgeous after-party gown. Getty Images

Gerwig, the fifth woman in Oscars history to score a best director nomination, looked stunning in a black-and-white organza dress by Dior Haute Couture.

Lindsey Vonn

Olympian Lindsey Vonn nailed both her red carpet and after-party looks. EPA / Getty Images

If the Oscars are the Olympics of fashion, then Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn was clearly there to play.

Laura Dern

Was Laura Dern's white pantsuit a nod to the Me Too movement? Getty Images

The actress kept to an all-white theme, but switched from her classic gown to a sophisticated white pantsuit.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland was ready to party in his burgundy suit. Getty Images

It wasn’t just the ladies who switched up their looks for the after-party! “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star Tom Holland showed up ready to dance the night away in a monochromatic maroon suit.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o can do no wrong. Getty Images

The “Black Panther” star’s red carpet choices are always on point, and Sunday night was no exception. She blew everyone away with her regal ceremony and sultry after-party looks.

Leslie Bibb

Leslie Bibb swapped her black gown for a party-ready pantsuit. Getty Images / EPA

The actress, whose husband Sam Rockwell just won his first Oscar for best supporting actor in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” came ready to party in a trendy red pantsuit.

Kelly Marie Tran

The "Star Wars" actress went from soft and romantic to edgy and metallic. Getty Images

The actress, who played Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” showed up to the after-party in a funky metallic gown with a keyhole cutout in front.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek brought the drama to both her Oscars looks. AP / Getty Images

Hayek looked pretty in shimmering pink with a dress and jacket in the matching color.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry rolled into the after-party in a stunning minidress with geometric embellishments. Getty Images

Berry arrived in a flawless minidress with geometric embellishments. Does Berry, 51, actually age? She certainly doesn’t seem to!

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish went from a traditional Eritrean gown to a stunning chartreuse number. Getty Images

Haddish honored her late father with her first Oscars outfit, wearing a traditional dress from his native country of Eritrea. At the after-party, she swapped it for another gorgeous look: a striking yellow gown with an asymmetrical neckline and long panels flowing from the shoulders.

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira chose two gorgeous white gowns. Getty Images

For both her red carpet and after-party looks, the “Black Panther” actress chose simple, elegant dresses that allowed her stunning hair embellishment to take center stage.

Emily Blunt

The "Mary Poppins" star's Oscar looks were practically perfect in every way. Getty Images

Blunt made one of the most drastic transformations of the night, swapping her ethereal red carpet dress for a bold, sheer dress with a metallic bird across the bodice.