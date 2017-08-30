Vanessa Hudgens goes blond! Check out her icy new hair color

share tweet pin email

Daenerys Targaryen, is that you? Vanessa Hudgens’ icy blond hair color certainly reminds us of a certain "Game of Thrones" character.

The 28-year-old "So You Think You Can Dance" judge debuted the platinum locks in a new Instagram post Monday night, and fans — including Paris Hilton, who posted a fire emoji in the comments — are giving her the stamp of approval.

BLONDE for So you think you can dance!!!!!

But this isn't the first time Hudgens has changed up her look; in fact, she does so fairly often (sometimes with a little help from wigs).

Just in the past week on Instagram, she’s rocked superstraight hair that reached past her belly button, soft waves that cut off at her chest and a short and chic bob at the MTV Video Music Awards. But most of those styles were brunette — until now.

Considering that her original haircut is a short bob, we're going to say this platinum look that reaches her chest is a wig. But even so, it's one of her most drastic looks yet, and the actress/singer seems to be having a lot of fun with it.

After posting the photo, Hudgens also snapped an Instagram video singing along to Taylor Swift’s new song, “Look What You Made Me Do” while sporting the blond ‘do. “DEATH TO THE OLD TAYLOR lol#havingwaytoomuchfun” she captioned the post.

DEATH TO THE OLD TAYLOR lol #havingwaytoomuchfun

Hairstylist Chad Wood thanked Hudgens on Instagram for always letting him play. The two have come up with some pretty noteworthy hairdos recently, including the recent textured crop with choppy fringe.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Hudgens has become a blonde, and it probably won’t be the last.