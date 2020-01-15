Vanessa Hudgens' feathery gown reminds us of another iconic red carpet dress

Feathers and sparkles for days!

Vanessa Hudgens wore a truly showstopping dress to the premiere of her upcoming movie, “Bad Boys for Life,” on Tuesday.

She looked amazing from head to toe. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The actress, 31, looked radiant in a jewel-encrusted gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.

Her stylist, Jason Bolden, shared a behind-the-scenes video of Hudgens modeling the dress.

The dress had a floaty, icy-white skirt, which Hudgens used to full advantage on the red carpet.

We love everything about this! FilmMagic

But the most dramatic part of the whole look? The white feathers that began at the neckline, extended down her arm, and wrapped around her waist.

She completely her look with classic, glamorous waves. Richard Shotwell / AP

The feathery silhouette of Hudgens’ dress seemed to hearken back to one of the most famous red carpet outfits of all time: Bjork’s iconic swan dress at the 2001 Academy Awards.

Was Hudgens referencing another classic red carpet moment? Getty Images

Hudgens is apparently a fan of Bjork, based on her past Instagram posts about the Icelandic singer, so maybe she was subtly paying tribute to Bjork’s memorable Oscars ensemble?

Either way, her glittering, feathery gown was basically perfect.

The gown featured a dramatic slit. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She kept the rest of her look simple to balance out the drama of the gown, sporting classic, long waves and black peep-toe pumps.

Hudgens wore the fabulous dress just hours after reports surfaced of her split with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

The couple recently broke up after more than eight years of dating, according to People.

But in any case, Hudgens was only giving off fierce, positive vibes on the red carpet.