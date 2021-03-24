Vanessa Bryant reveals new tattoo in honor of late daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has honored her late daughter Gianna with a new tattoo.

On Instagram, Kobe Bryant’s widow showed off the ink, which reads “Mambacita” on the outer part of her right forearm.

“Mambacita,” she captioned the photo, along with the hash tags #Gianna, #Gigi and #2. Gianna was also known as Gigi.

Natalia Bryant appears to have gone under the needle, as well. Her mom shared videos on Instagram of her getting a tattoo on her left wrist and one of her right fingers, although it’s unclear if those were in honor to her sister Gianna or her father, Kobe.

Vanessa married Kobe Bryant in 2001. He and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California last year, along with seven other people. Gianna was 13.

Last October, Vanessa shared a tattoo she got on her foot, paying homage to her family. On the top of her foot are the names Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri. Natalia, Bianka and Capri are the other daughters she has with Kobe.

In addition to the tattoos, Vanessa paid tribute to Gianna last month with an illustration that imagines her daughter as a Los Angeles Laker, like her father.

"Seeing my babygirl smile and happy again with a basketball under her arm, wrapped in love just warmed my heart," Bryant wrote.

"Thank you for this. @_vivalareina thank you!! My Gigi. #Mambacita," she added, tagging the artist, Reina Koyano, who created the artwork.