Vanessa Bryant shares pic of new tattoo with family's names: 'Together forever'

Nine months after her husband and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant is sharing that she honored the memory of her family of six with a new tattoo.

Bryant, 38, posted a photo of her ink on Instagram late Tuesday. On the top of her foot, six names are written in intricate black script: Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri.

The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also went by Gigi, died on Jan. 26, along with seven other people. Bryant is mom to three other girls, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1.

"#MiFamilia," the mother of four captioned the post. "Together Forever #Family." She gave a shoutout to her tattoo artist, who goes by Mister Cartoon, as well.

She also shared a selfie from the day she got the tattoo, dressed in all black, except for her gray-patterned mask, and wearing one heel and one flip-flop. "First tatt in @misterctoons new Santa Monica shop. Thank you!" she wrote alongside the photo. "l.a. love #tattooplacement check #KobeVanessaNataliaGiannaBiankaCapri Together Forever."

Vanessa Bryant, who married the former Los Angeles Laker in 2001, shared her first statement about the tremendous loss of her husband and second-oldest daughter three days after the crash.

"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," she wrote on Instagram. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

"There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved," she added. "We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever."

Calling her husband and daughter "beautiful blessings taken from us too soon," she continued, "I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way."