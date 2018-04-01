I guess the favorite part of the way I look is that makeup artists have always said that I have a face for makeup, which I guess is kind of an insult. It's like, "Are you saying I'm not naturally pretty?"

But I also think that's fun because I can change my look all the time.

I developed psoriasis six years ago. It's annoying. There's really no way to control it and it comes and goes whenever it pleases. It's like a douche-y boyfriend. You know what I mean? Right now, if you wiped away all of my makeup, you would see red patches all over my face.

The advice I would give to anyone who has psoriasis is to let go of any anxiety about it because there's nothing you can do. If you stress about it, it's only going to make it worse because it's brought on by stress a lot of the time. And what's the point? You're just going to be miserable.

You just have to embrace the fact that this is one of your imperfections and that things could be so much worse. I struggle with how I feel about my skin and my face because it's obviously frustrating.

I received a lot of comments like, "You're so brave." I'm like, "No. You know what's brave? Going to war. Posting photos of my psoriasis really isn't that brave." But I appreciate when people write me and say, "You just made me feel so much better." I really love to hear that.

Do people have healthy body image? Like, does anyone? I don't know that many people who have a healthy body image. I certainly don't. I'm not there yet. I'd actually like some advice.

When it comes to body positivity, I really admire Kate Upton. She's received so much negativity from losers just ripping apart her apart because of her body and the fact that she's a model and she's not dying from starvation. She always just jokes about it and it looks like she's the most confident human being in the world.

If I could give a message to anyone who's being bullied, I would say, "Well, that means that you're important to them. Because if they're so worked up about who you are and what you look like that they have to go on the computer and write something to you, then, I mean, c'mon?" It takes so much effort.

My greatest strength is my twisted humor. It gets me through everything. I could be so depressed and heartbroken over someone or something and if I spend time just making it funny or making jokes or making light of it, it fixes everything.

Here's to humor!

Stassi Schroeder also shared some of her go-to beauty products.

Shop her favorites below!

Go-to drugstore buy

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

I only use drugstore eyelashes. I feel like they work the best. All the expensive ones? They're so big and heavy. No, no, no, no, no. That $4.99 stuff is where it's at.

Lipstick (she uses a lip liner)

I have, like, 50 of them at home. Whenever they run out, I just go and grab a new one.

Self-tanner

It comes out a dark army green, so it looks scary at first, but it smells good. It's more a brown situation and it's not so orange-y. I love the smell.

Foundation

The Sephora airbrush can is so good. I could cry. I could go swimming. It will stay on all day long. It's amazing.

Brows

My favorite brow product is the Anastassia skinny eyebrow pencil in "Blonde" because I don't like to do it too much or for it to be too dark.

Mascara

That's a really good one!

Bronzer

BareMinerals always has the best I think.

Lotion

It's pricey, but it's worth it. I don't like the thick one because I feel like, you just press it in and it doesn't even feel like it's doing anything.

As told to TODAY's Jordan Muto and Courtney Gisriel. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.