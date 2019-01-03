Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Usher just debuted his most-talked-about hairstyle yet: a pompadour!

The R&B singer kicked off 2019 by showing off his sleek retro 'do on Instagram, and we can't stop staring.

The 40-year-old paired his new look with a sharp suit and a sleek fur vest, captioning the post "Rat Pack 2019."

Usher flaunted his new look in a series of posts, and fans certainly had a lot of feelings about it. As it turns out, some social media users were pretty excited about the singer's new look.

Others couldn't help but joke that Usher would fit right in with a Doo-wop group.

Some fans compared the retro look to pop culture figures, like Jimmy Ho from the animated series "The PJs" ...

... and to actor/musician Morris Day.

Naturally, a series of hilarious memes popped up comparing Usher to a Dark and Lovely hair dye model.

Just last week, Usher was rocking a vastly different look, so fans were understandably surprised by the star's sudden hair switch-up.

After recently splitting from wife Grace Miguel, Usher might just be looking for a fresh new start in 2019. And whether he sticks with the style or not, one thing's for sure: The man sure is owning his new look!