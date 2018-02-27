Mandy Moore goes back to her blond roots with new hair color

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Mandy Moore just finished filming season two of NBC's “This Is Us,” and she couldn’t wait to shake up her hairstyle!

On camera, Moore, 33, is a brunette when she plays Rebecca in the ensemble drama. Off camera, though, she decided to lighten up her locks in a look that has us totally reminiscing about her pop star days!

Mandy Moore as Rebecca in "This Is Us." NBC

“I wasted no time changing up my hair as sooooon as wrapped up the season on #thisisus,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post showing off her new, soft waves.

Moore’s warm highlights are taking us back to the early 2000s, when the singer rose to fame with her breakthrough album, “I Wanna Be with You.”

Raise your hand if you remember when Moore (and Justin Timberlake) used to look like this:

We certainly do! Moore kept her hair on the lighter side for a few years, enjoying life with blond locks.

Moore was completely blond in 2005. Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

By 2009, however, she had switched to one of her darkest hues ever: a rich, dark brown.

In 2009, she tried out one of her darkest shades yet. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

She even tried out sleek auburn strands in 2012.

She tried out life as a redhead in 2012. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Hairstylist Ashley Streicher, who did Moore's latest cut, described Moore's new hairstyle as "fresh," in an Instagram post. Celeb stylist Tracey Cunningham did the lovely new color.

Is there any shade or style Moore can’t pull off? We don't think so!