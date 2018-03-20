Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Ah, Caboodles. Where else would you keep your colorful scrunchies, butterfly clips and chokers?

There are few things more ‘90s than those plastic makeup cases with extendable compartments and built-in mirrors — and now they’re back, in all their tri-toned, pastel glory.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Caboodles designed a special line of its vintage cosmetics cases that are available at Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters

The only thing that would induce more ‘90s nostalgia would be an ad for Limited Too (Jessica Biel and Jessica Alba know a thing or two about that).

The new Caboodles come in three retro color combinations, and they all have plenty of space for storing makeup and accessories.

Believe it or not, Vanna White inspired the invention of these beloved cosmetics cases. In 1986, she was spotted using a fishing tackle box to store her extensive makeup collection, which sparked an idea.

Someone so glamorous needed a makeup holder to match, so the company that designed the tackle box, Plano, invented the much prettier — but just as functional — Caboodles.