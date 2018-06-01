Upside-down jeans are a thing and, no, we don't understand it either

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

But … why?

That’s the question many people are asking about the latest weird denim trend: upside-down jeans.

These new denim shorts and pants from New York City-based vintage retailer CIE Denim are basically classic jeans in reverse — with the waistband, belt loops and pockets where the cuffs should be.

Most styles have a hidden metal hook closure on top. ciedenim.com

There’s just a raw hem where the waistband would normally be — but at least there’s a right-side-up zipper and working pockets?

Sneaky! ciedenim.com

According to CIE’s website, each pair is a one-of-a-kind piece made by hand from vintage denim. And they come in different styles named after main characters from Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

There’s a light-wash pair of shorts called "Nancy" and some medium-wash shorts named after "El."

The "Nancy" ciedenim.com

And in the full-length jeans department, there’s "Will," "Mike" and "Lucas."

The "Will" ciedenim.com

There was even one limited-edition pair of "Barb" capris available on CIE Denim's Instagram page back in May.

The designers are at least having fun with the "Stranger Things" theme, but the price is no joke. The shorts cost $385, while the full jeans come in at $500.