How to help your pops go from dad to rad this Father's Day

DAN

Dan is a laid-back dad who wants to update his style from sweatpants to statement slacks. He likes Ryan Reynolds' look, so upping his cardigan game was a must.

Cable knit edge to edge cardigan, $18, Boohoo

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Classic Vans, $60, J. Crew

He also needs a trendy pair of slip-on sneakers to keep up with his little ones, his wife Joy and their newborn. We love this denim pair from J. Crew.

TOM

Tom is the dad who's always swimming in fabric. News flash: Baggy jeans went out with the flip phone. It's time for Tom to trade in his oversized wardrobe for a suit with a slim fit.

Here he's sporting a modern shade of blue which oozes versatility. This particular shade can go from casual to dressy by adding a smart tie.

Tommy Hilfiger two tone silk tie, $45, Macy's

Florsheim men's wingtip Oxfords, $70, Macy's

Brooke also has Tom in traditional wingtip Oxfords, which can show off his personality when paired with fun, whimsical socks.

PATRIK

Patrik was in desperate need of some new glasses, so Brooke suggested these stylish tortoise frames. They suit his face and add some flare to his everyday look.

Brady glasses, $95, Warby Parker

Alfani suede drivers, $32, Macy's

Patrik still wants to be comfortable in his new look, so these sleek suede driver shoes are the perfect go-to for long road trips with the kids and stunting at some PTA meetings.