How to help your pops go from dad to rad this Father's Day

Stylist Brooke Jaffe joins TODAY with some easy tips on how to spice up your dad's wardrobe for summer.
by Kate Holland / / Source: TODAY
Dad Fashion SegmentTyler Essary / TODAY

Father’s Day is approaching fast this year, which means it’s time to show our dads some love.

How better to show some appreciation than to help good ol' dad spice up his style for summer?

Style guru Brooke Jaffe joined TODAY to give some easy tips that'll help take our leading men from dad to rad without breaking the bank.

See 3 dads get fashion upgrades for Father's Day

Jun.15.201805:32

DAN

Dan is a laid-back dad who wants to update his style from sweatpants to statement slacks. He likes Ryan Reynolds' look, so upping his cardigan game was a must.

Cable knit edge to edge cardigan, $18, Boohoo

Edge to edge cardigan

$18.00Boohoo

Classic Vans, $60, J. Crew

Classic Vans

$60.00J. Crew

He also needs a trendy pair of slip-on sneakers to keep up with his little ones, his wife Joy and their newborn. We love this denim pair from J. Crew.

TOM

Tom is the dad who's always swimming in fabric. News flash: Baggy jeans went out with the flip phone. It's time for Tom to trade in his oversized wardrobe for a suit with a slim fit.

Here he's sporting a modern shade of blue which oozes versatility. This particular shade can go from casual to dressy by adding a smart tie.

Tommy Hilfiger two tone silk tie, $45, Macy's

Tommy Hilfiger Silk Tie

$45.00Macy's

Florsheim men's wingtip Oxfords, $70, Macy's

Florsheim wingtip Oxfords

$70.00Macy's

Brooke also has Tom in traditional wingtip Oxfords, which can show off his personality when paired with fun, whimsical socks.

PATRIK

Patrik was in desperate need of some new glasses, so Brooke suggested these stylish tortoise frames. They suit his face and add some flare to his everyday look.

Brady glasses, $95, Warby Parker

Alfani suede drivers

$32.00Macy's

Alfani suede drivers, $32, Macy's

Brady glasses

$95.00Warby Parker

Patrik still wants to be comfortable in his new look, so these sleek suede driver shoes are the perfect go-to for long road trips with the kids and stunting at some PTA meetings.

