Uma Thurman gives daughter Maya Hawke her 'Pulp Fiction' haircut

Is Maya Hawke's new haircut a tribute to one of her mom's iconic film roles? Fans sure think so!

On Thursday, Uma Thurman took to Instagram to share a photo of the quarantine haircut she gave Hawke, who appeared in the latest season of the Netflix hit "Stranger Things."

"Home hair cuts bring us back home. We are all finding our selves again," Thurman captioned the post.

In the photo, Hawkecan be seen perched on a kitchen stool while her mom tends to her tresses. The 21-year-old already had short strands, but the end result of her at-home trim appears to be a sleek, chin-length bob that resembles the blunt style Thurman sported in the '90s film "Pulp Fiction."

Thurman played Mia Wallace, the wife of a crime boss, and ended up earning an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress for her role.

Uma Thurman's hair was totally on point in the 1994 film. Alamy

Thurman's Instagram followers were quick to suggest that the new cut was a case of life imitating art. "Pulp fiction style😍♥️" @vale.gmarchant wrote, while @iisallen commented: "Mia Wallace had a kid 🤯"

Others applauded Thurman for her unsung styling skills.

"Nice cut!🌸🌼New trade perhaps?❤️" @dragon_scorpio wrote. Instagram user @lukerhar78 worked in another Thurman film reference, commenting: "You're doing to that hair what you did to Bill - you're killing it, Uma. 😉👍"

Mother and daughter appear to be spending a lot of quality time together while practicing social distancing at home. Earlier this month, Hawke shared a photo of herself and Thurman wearing matching baseball hats.

Many other celebrities have also tried their hand at hair styling while quarantining at home. "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara gave her niece Claudia Vergara the "perfect" trim and showed off her handiwork on Instagram.

"All My Children" star Susan Lucci recently trimmed her bangs, a practice she said "helps keep my hands out of my face."

Pink, who is no stranger to strand updates, ended up giving herself a DIY trim after indulging in a few drinks.

Keep those quarantine cuts coming, everyone!