Ulta Beauty reopening 180 stores with new safety measures

Ulta Beauty is in the first phase of reopening after temporarily closing its U.S. stores in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Come Monday, shoppers will be free to roam the aisles at approximately 180 Ulta locations in Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. A number of these stores will offer appointment-only hair services including cuts and highlights.

But it won’t be business as usual.

All employees will wear face coverings and shoppers are asked to do the same, according to a press release. There will be markings on the floor indicating proper social distancing, and product testers won't be available for use in store.

Employees will also participate in mandatory wellness checks before the start of shifts.

“Our focus has been on how to reopen safely — not just when — throughout our preparation and planning to ensure we are confident to welcome guests and associates back to Ulta Beauty,” the company’s CEO, Mary Dillon, told TODAY Style in an email statement.

If you don’t live in one of the seven states — or you’re not comfortable shopping with other people just yet — Ulta is offering curbside pickup at more than 700 locations. All you have to do is fill your cart on the Ulta Beauty website or app and select the “Pick up in Store” option. Once you’re notified that your order is ready, head over to the store with your confirmation email and someone will bring your products to the car.