Here's a reason to take an extra close look the next time you buy makeup.

A Twitter user who said she used to work for Ulta Beauty posted a series of tweets alleging that her managers at the retailer instructed her to clean used makeup products so they could be repackaged and sold again.

"Managers would get pissed if they saw items in the damage bin that looked resell able," a Twitter user named @fatinamxo wrote.

For example this foundation ( even sticks) they would clean it with a q-tip to make it look new. I’ll attach a photo of a NEW foundation vs. the one they repackaged and put back on the shelf. ( NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/opCq6Uovj1 — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

They even taught us how to clean eyeshadow palettes and let it dry over night so it can be repackaged and sold the next day. — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

She described employees using Q-tips to make used foundations look new again, and a manager saying she would clean a used lipstick with alcohol before putting it back on shelves.

She said she shared her stories because she thought "makeup lovers should know what's going on behind closed doors."

They even put back a USED liquid lipstick, the manager said she would “clean it with alcohol” ( that was the last straw for me ) here is a photo of a lip palette ( exclusive online only ) that was returned and mangers put it back on the shelf to resell ( CLEARLY NOT SANITIZED ) pic.twitter.com/V6TRPOKAHk — fatinamxo (@fatinamxo) January 10, 2018

But Ulta Beauty said its policies don't match up with what people are saying on social media. The company told TODAY Style in a statement that used products are supposed to be thrown away, not resold.

"We do not allow the resale of used or damaged products," an Ulta Beauty spokesperson said. "Our store associates are trained to catalogue and then properly dispose of any used or damaged items. If associates have concerns that this or any Ulta Beauty policy is not being followed, they can anonymously report it through our third-party hotline. Our policies, training and procedures are aimed at ensuring that only the highest-quality products are sold in our stores and online.

"We take any concern of this nature very seriously and if we find that there is any deviation from our policies, we will take appropriate actions to ensure we continue providing a consistently high quality product," the statement continued. "The health and safety of Ulta Beauty guests is a top priority and we strive to deliver an optimal experience every time they shop with us."