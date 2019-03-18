Get Stuff We Love

By Kayla Boyd

Right now Ulta is hosting one of the biggest beauty sales of the year. From now through April 6, shoppers can snag their favorite makeup, skin care and hair products for up to 50 percent off online or in-store.

Over the next few weeks, there will be daily deals on various products including cleansers, masks, lip glosses, eye shadows and more. Now is definitely the time to stock up on your go-to beauty brands for the spring — and maybe even try some new products!

Although the deals will be changing daily, you can check the Ulta website to see what items will be half off ahead of time.

Here are some of our favorite products that will be on sale throughout the next few weeks.

Ulta beauty sale week 1

  • 1. Teami Blends Green Tea Blend Detox Mask, $15 (usually $30), Ulta

Teami Blends Green Tea Blend Detox Mask

This detoxing face mask contains matcha tea, bentonite clay and lemongrass. You can get it for half off today, March 18.

  • 2. Murad Anti-Aging Acne Time Release Acne Cleanser, $20, (usually $39), Ulta

Murad Anti-Aging Acne Time Release Acne Cleanser

This cleanser's low foaming formula delivers sustained-released acne medication and improves skin's appearance, according to the manufacturer. This is also half off today, March 18.

  • 3. Skyn Iceland Icelandic Relief Eye Cream with Glacial Flower Extract, $45, Ulta

Skyn Iceland Icelandic Relief Eye Cream with Glacial Flower Extract

This lightweight eye cream can help with symptoms of stress around the eyes, including puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles. This item will be half off, for $22 on Tuesday, March 19.

More deals March 17-23:

Ulta Beauty Sale Week 2

  • 1. It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Anti-Aging Finishing Powder, $29, Ulta

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Anti-Aging Finishing Powder

This translucent powder will be half off on March 24. It works for all skin types. Similar to an airbrushing effect, this powder is meant to blur pores and imperfections.

  • 2. Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $30, Ulta

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

These eye gels will be on sale on March 25. They infuse the eye area with Icelandic glacial waters and concentrated doses of firming ingredients, according to the manufacturer, which tones, de-puffs and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles under the eyes.

More deals March 24-30:

  • Kopari Beauty Coconut Rose Toner: This $25 toner will be marked down on March 27. It is meant to give your face a nice and hydrating spritz when you need it. It also helps to tighten pores.
  • Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar: This $39 moisturizer will be on sale on March 28. It features skin renewal technology to give skin an all-day glow, according to the manufacturer.
