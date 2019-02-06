Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 6, 2019, 5:12 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Tyra mail!

Tyra Banks is launching a theme park and entertainment experience called Modelland. The supermodel and entrepreneur announced the news on Twitter this week.

The 21,000-square-foot attraction in Santa Monica, California, will be “a new world of storytelling and adventure in a grand, fantastical, physical place where all expressions of beauty are celebrated,” according to release about the project.

Tyra Banks works the runway during the 2005 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. WireImage/Getty Images

The experience “invites all visitors to redefine what a model really is and for people to be the dream versions of themselves. Each will undertake a transformational journey to celebrate their unique beauty.”

Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in a “fantasy version of the modeling world” that includes interactive experiences, shopping, dining and special events.

"I want people to feel seen and validated," Banks said. Getty Images

Banks said Modelland has been 10 years in the making, and that creating it was her “ultimate dream.”

“Modelland will awaken your childlike glee by entertaining and educating in unexpected ways that will make learning about oneself fierce and fun,” she said in a statement. “I want people to feel seen and validated. Modelland will provide the tools for them to do so and empower them to embrace, adorn and celebrate their own unique beauty.”

Banks has been focused on inclusive beauty for a while now. For the most recent season of “America’s Next Top Model,” she removed the age limit for contestants and emphasized that “all shapes” were welcome to compete.

The supermodel and entrepreneur has been working on Modelland for 10 years. Getty Images

She also shares photos celebrating her natural beauty on social media, including posting shots of her natural hair texture and her make-up free face.

Banks hasn’t announced when Modelland will open, but it’s “coming soon,” according to the official website — so get those smizes and runway walks ready!

“Modelland is all about celebrating your flawsome self,” Banks said. “We are fun. We are fierce. We are fantasy. And, we are for real.”