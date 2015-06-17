Tyra Banks says she almost lost Victoria's Secret gig because of her natural hair

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Tyra Banks' status as a living legend in the modeling world needs no introduction. With a career spanning more than two decades, it all traces back to Victoria's Secret, the lingerie giant that made Tyra Banks into a household name.

But now, years later, Banks told W magazine that she nearly lost out on the gig that put her on the map — all because a stylist didn't know how to do her hair.

"I had to figure out how to make sure I looked good at work, because I almost lost my opportunity at Victoria’s Secret," said Banks, who just released a book with her mother titled "Perfect Is Boring." "I was sent home the first day because the hairdresser didn’t know what to do with my African-American hair, so it looked crazy."

(Since then, Victoria's Secret has been more open minded to different hair types and styles.)