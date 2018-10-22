Try a DIY version of these awesome TODAY Show Halloween costumes

Still haven’t got a plan for a Halloween costume? It’s not too late to pull a DIY costume together using things you probably already have in your closet.

We asked Studio DIY’s Kelly Lanza to create a few last-minute versions of costumes worn by current and former TODAY anchors. Check out Lanza’s DIY versions of Savannah Guthrie and Natalie Morales’ Laverne & Shirley, Meredith Vieira’s Queen Elizabeth and Natalie’s Justin Bieber below.

Laverne & Shirley

Channel Savannah and Natalie circa 2013 and grab your best friend to be Laverne and Shirley this Halloween! Turn an old sweater into a Laverne staple by stitching or gluing black cording into an L shape.

What you need for Laverne:

What you need for Shirley:

The Queen of England

Raid grandma's closet — or your own — and turn her Sunday best into your very own Queen of England get-up. Look for muted pastels, pearls and a vintage brooch. Add some corgi balloons and get the full look inspired by Meredith's Halloween costume in 2011.

What You Need:

Justin Bieber

Ransack your boyfriend's, husband's or brother's closet for jeans, a T-shirt and a jacket to instantly revive Natalie's 2010 Justin Bieber costume. Just don't forget the signature hair! (Put yours up in a pony tail and pin it forward to mimic the famous swoop.)

What You Need:

This story was originally published in 2015.

