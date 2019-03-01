Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 1, 2019, 7:54 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Emily Sher and Katie Levingston

After three decades as a country music superstar with tons of awards to her name, Trisha Yearwood has spent plenty of time in the spotlight and on the red carpet. The host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" takes a look back at some of her most notable styles from the '80s and '90s, and says she still digs most of them!

Yearwood's stylist helped customize this red carpet outfit. WireImage

"I wore this to the People's Choice Awards and my stylist, Sherry, dipped this top piece in tea to ombre it — before ombre was a thing. So it's pretty cool, right? Custom piece."

Trisha Yearwood (right) poses with Dolly Parton and Mary Chapin Carpenter backstage at the CMA Awards on Oct. 10, 1988. Getty Images

"Oh, my goodness. OK, well, this is me and Dolly Parton and Mary Chapin Carpenter. This is a Manuel jacket, a very famous designer who did everything from Elvis (Presley's) jumpsuits to John Wayne's leather and suede for movies, so that's pretty cool."

Yearwood attends the Academy Awards in 1998. The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett

"This was going to the Oscars; the one and only time I went to the Oscars. And I just felt like a princess. ... I borrowed jewels from Harry Winston, and they had their own insurance policy and car. That's what I remember about that night."

"Both of those Grammys are mine, no big deal!" Yearwood said in response to this picture. The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett

"I just remember that I had kind of blue eye shadow on, and I basically cried all of that off. And this was a velvet dress with a little lace overlay. I got to say, my old style, I dig it. I think it wasn't too bad."

Yearwood rocks pink feathers at a launch party for VH1's Hard Rock Live in 1998. The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett

"It's a striped dress with a little sweater, a little cardigan and all these little feathers. I love this thing, and I kept it forever. This was early '90s. Finally, all the pink just fell off, so it's gone now."

Yearwood won her first award ever at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 1993. The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett

"This was my very first award I ever won. This was ACM new female artist, and I had this dress made. I had seen all the old footage of Marilyn Monroe singing for the troops in this sparkly spaghetti-strap gown and I wanted to channel that. And so I sort of did retro hair, and a sparkly gown. It was a great night."

Yearwood's favorite memory of this dress has more to do with her dad than the night. The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett

"I went with my parents to the award show and I remember this was for the after-party. And my dad ended up sitting at the bar talking to this young lady, because I was taking pictures and stuff.

"And I apologized to them after the show. And he said, 'Oh, it's fine, I was talking to this little lady from Georgia named Julia.' And it was Julia Roberts and my dad did not know he had been talking to Julia Roberts all night. So that's my memory of this dress. It's fabulous."

The country star chose a floor-length coat for the ACM Awards. The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett

"This was a fabulous coat. It's black with all of this red and, man, I need to find that. I'd wear that again. That's cool. That was for an ACM Award (show), obviously."

Consider this Yearwood's uniform in the '90s! Redferns

"So in the early '90s, I wore a lot of twirly skirts. I would just twirl them around, and this was one. I had a black one and a blue one and a red one, and that was my tour wardrobe. And it was a belt and a bodysuit and a choker, and you were good to go in the '90s."