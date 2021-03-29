Tracee Ellis Ross brought sky-high platform shoes back with latest award show look

Tracee Ellis Ross is standing tall!

Almost a foot taller, in fact, thanks to the truly spectacular platform shoes she wore to the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

She showed off her dramatic look in several Instagram photos taken by photographer Erik Melvin.

The “Black-ish” star’s statement shoes were white leather platform boots with golden toes from the haute couture label Schiaparelli.

Ross paired her elevated footwear with a “fitted coat-dress," "extra-wide pants in double twill wool," and "gilded brass dove hat," according to a release from the label.

Her avian headpiece echoes the giant dove brooch, also by Schiaparelli, that Lady Gaga wore at President Biden’s inauguration earlier this year.

Large, golden doves are having a moment! Caroline Brehman / AFP via Getty Images

Like other awards shows during the pandemic, the NAACP Image Awards looked a little different this year. While there was a live broadcast, the red carpet experience was primarily virtual, and many celebrities showed off their looks from home.

Issa Rae showed off her virtual 'red carpet' look in Los Angeles. Lee Vuitton / AM PR Group via Getty Images

Issa Rae, who won the award for outstanding actress in a comedy series for “Insecure,” sported a flowing, white Prada gown with metallic accents.

Fabulous in feathers! Jennifer Johnson / Getty Images

“Black-ish” star Marsai Martin, who won for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, sported a beautiful, quirky look from Christian Siriano.

King wore custom Oscar de la Renta. James Anthony via Getty Images

Actor and director Regina King wore an earth-toned custom Oscar de la Renta gown with a coordinating cape.

If only our living room fashion game was this strong! Maria Jose Govea / Abigail Bickel via Getty Images

“Lovecraft Country” star Jurnee Smollett wore a green and black Alexandre Vauthier dress. She revealed that she tuned into the awards ceremony from her living room.

Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo sported a drop-waisted dress with a mesh bodice from Lanvin.

A stylish pair! NAACP via Getty Images

Alicia Keys and her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, presented the entertainer of the year award together, with Keys sporting a sleek, black Versace dress and her husband wearing Prada.

The former first lady tuned in virtually. NAACP / Reuters

Michelle Obama made a virtual appearance, sporting a mint-green blazer and gold hoop earrings.

No Regency-era cravats in sight tonight! Getty Images / Getty Images for NAACP

“Bridgerton” star Regé-Jean Page, who won for outstanding actor in a drama series, accepted his award virtually while sporting a patterned blazer from the label A. Sauvage.

There may not have a been an actual red carpet, but these looks from home all delivered!